RSR Press Release
Watch Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik’s interview with Zoe Midyett. Zoe is a small agri-business owner who considers herself a “bi-partisan alternative” because she doesn’t care about what party the constituents in District 3 are in, but about helping them fix the issues that directly impact them.
She is all about transparency and tired of career politicians who vote down party lines but are apathetic to the real-life issues faced by the people they are supposed to represent. She has promised to listen and be responsive to the needs of the constituents of Oklahoma’s 3rd District if she is elected to the U.S. House on November 3rd, and we at Ringside Report support her fully!
