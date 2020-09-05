(Publisher Note: Many around the world know I am a career Navy Man. This column by Jo-Ann is not meant to mock in any way our members of the Armed Forces living or deceased because Ringside Report has always supported our troops. This is to put in Trump’s words through parody, how disrespectful he was to our troops alive and dead! For the record, I despise him as does my entire team on Ringside Report.)
The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, DD, it’s me again. Can you believe what that nasty magazine wrote about me, of course, my team, you know the boring ones in the big office, they told everyone it wasn’t true, that I hadn’t said those things about the fighters who died over there, well, anywhere, you know what I mean. No one but you knows that it’s true, that I do think that they are suckers and losers.
I mean, cause if they were any good, then they wouldn’t be dead, right? I mean look at that guy, you know the one I am talking about, that I got so much bad stuff said about me, after I said he wasn’t a war hero, because he got captured and held prisoner, it’s like I can’t say what I think, without whiny people getting mad.
How did that awful magazine find out what I had said? They knew that I really didn’t want to go to see all those graves, for all the dead people, like what good would have been done. I mean, if I went there, if it was me going to see them, how would that be going to make anything change; it’s not like they would know. Also, I had to make sure that I still looked good, right, why are they making such a big deal out of something so small, they should realize that I am the important one, and just give me a freaking break, is that too much to ask?
Now that man, you know, Sleepy Joe, he’s all mad, and saying nasty things about me, making it seem like I don’t care about the people who lost family members, then saying how would I feel, if it was someone in my family, like I would let any of my kids join the soldiers, as if. He is trying to get people to be angry with me, because he’s just so jealous, and he thinks that this will stop people from voting for me.
Really, he is so lost, my followers don’t care what I say, they think just like me, and want me to stay, cause it lets them do and say what they want, and they know if those two win, things will go back to the way it was before, and they definitely don’t want that, they would have to stop doing what they want, so they will make sure I win.
Well, got to go again, I had to sneak out so I could talk to you, if I don’t get back soon, they will be complaining that I am trying to get out of doing stuff, don’t they know that’s what I have all of them for, to do the work, so I can look good, not that I don’t always look good, hee hee.
Love you,
DonnyContact the Feature Writers