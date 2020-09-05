I identify as many things, things that have changed as I have gotten older. Today, I have many identities: woman, mother, Veteran, bisexual, social worker, activist. These are my top 6 identities. There are more, of course: reader, writer, former smoker. But none shape my world view as do those top 6.
In the last 3.5 years, our current President has managed to denigrate, abuse, and badmouth every single one of these identities. As have many of his cult followers.
To be clear, Donald Trump has achieved nothing of note in his life. He has never been successful in business, declaring bankruptcy 6 times and managing, almost singlehandedly, to tank the entire town of Atlantic City. He has 2 failed marriages and, judging by the look that is constantly on Melania’s face, that tally will soon be three. He has 5 children, 4 of whom have jumped on the Trump Train to Nowhere to keep their inheritance. He has failed this country repeatedly, whether in foreign affairs or domestic.
Like all people who have failed at life, he finds someone else to blame. In fact, he is quoted as saying to never claim responsibility for failure if you have failed. But in his mind, he has yet to fail. And, can we argue? This country, not the majority but enough to sway the Electoral College, elevated him to the highest civilian office we have to offer. His minions refused to impeach him, and there he sits, in OUR house, making a mockery of every man that has come before him. Making a mockery of everyone who cares about this country in a way that matters and benefits the greater good.
We have all become somewhat inured to his antics. How many times have we woken up in the last 3.5 years and sighed, somewhat resignedly, while wondering, “What has he tweeted/done/said now?” How many times can we become upset? When do we reach that threshold of having no shits left to give because he has used them all up?
Apparently, if the reaction to the recent article from The Atlantic is any indication, we still have plenty of shits to give. The article details how Donald Trump called Marines that had died in the Belleau Wood during World War I “suckers” and “losers,” and that his refusal to go to the memorial for those same Marines was about how the weather would make his hair look. Read that sentence again. How many shits do you have to give now?
My grandfather served in the Army-Air Force during World War II. My father served two tours in Vietnam and then completed 24 years in the Air Force. Both of my brothers served in the Air Force, as did I. I come from a family that believes in service before self, country above all. We believe that there are things more important than ourselves, that there are things worth dying for.
Trump deferred his draft to Vietnam 5 times claiming “bone spurs.” He denigrated General John Kelly’s son, who died while on deployment in Afghanistan, by asking, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”
Trump has said a myriad of things in the last 3.5 years. Talking openly and jokingly of sexual assault against women, banning the transgender population from serving in the military with a tweet, calling for violence against activists during his campaign rallies. He has spoken against all the important identities that I hold dear, that I have worked many years to shape and they, in return, have shaped how I see and interact with the world.
However, it was these comments that came to light in the last 72 hours that have been the most illuminating.
I read Dr. Mary L. Trump’s book. I know why Trump is, I really do. It was an amazing case study of someone without the ability to empathize, a detailed history of a narcissist. Having the training and education I have, I should have realized that he was absolutely without honor, without a sense of something larger and greater than himself. But I had not put it together. I knew he did not care about our military or Veterans, unless using them as a prop was beneficial to him. I guess I did not realize how deep his indifference went.
Never before, in the history of the Presidency, have we had someone as traitorous, as callous and as purposefully hateful to the military as we have in Donald Trump. His abuse of men and women that have served in the military, given life and limb for the country that he now serves as President, is apparently the limit for the American people, too.
Those that have stayed silent while he abused women, Black people, Hispanic people, our Allies and anyone that disagrees with him, have suddenly found their voice. It is easy to see why. His base wraps their racism, xenophobia and misogyny in the American flag and calls itself “patriotic.” They venerate the military and Veterans, using their stories as Patriotic Pornography, jacking off to stories of someone else’s valor and selflessness, knowing they would never be capable of those kinds of heroics. They wave the American Flag, not as a symbol of their true patriotism, but to identify one another as True American Patriots, those that hop in their pick up trucks and run down BLM activists in the streets because they are too cowardly and/or stupid to enter into a dialogue and try to come to a peaceful resolution that benefits everyone.
For his base, Veterans are their Superman/Batman/Iron Man all wrapped up in the American Flag. And their cult leader has just called their heroes “losers” and “suckers.” His base, while not serving themselves in many cases, have that family member that did. Or that guy that they knew in high school. Or, if they did serve, they were not happy with what they did while they wore a uniform. They imagined having a Call of Duty experience and what they got was turning a wrench on a tank. They bucked the system, got reprimanded for it, and left the military dissatisfied with how they were treated, but were happy to capitalize on the fact that they were a Veteran and join the racist/xenophobic/misogynistic cult led by Donald Trump. They were welcomed with open arms by a group that is just as unpatriotic as their current leader.
But these comments are a step too far for a country that turned blind eyes to Donald Trump’s abuses during his campaign. Never doubt, Trump showed us who he was from the beginning. His supporters argued that he would “mature” into the Presidency, that he would “live up to” the expectations and traditions. Trump has never matured into anything in his life. He has never been expected to, never been held to account. Not by his father, not by the banks, not by the American people and, certainly, not by his minions in Congress.
So, what do we do? We vote. We volunteer. We do the work that needs to be done. We make political hay while the sun shines on this story. Phone bank, text bank, write postcards, join with others. Because there are others who want the same thing you do. We want a return to decency and kindness and empathy in the White House. And, yes, this is too big a project to take on by yourself. But there are teams of people out here that are doing the work, too. Find them and volunteer to make a difference.
As a woman, a mother, a Veteran, a bisexual, a social worker, an activist, I know that we are at a tipping point. You do, too. You know that the choice this November is about choosing democracy over fascism. Decency over tyranny. It is time to act. It is time to use your voice for something other than yelling into the void. Use your power. Get involved. Because you still have shits to give and we know how to use them.