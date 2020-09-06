As everyone knows I’m always down for some drama and conspiracy theories. This week’s episode of “does anyone care that we are so screwed?” is answered with a hard no. Stylists, masks, and hair – oh my! Let me spill on the hottest current controversy. Ready in 3, 2, 1… *sips tea*
It all started last Monday. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi went for a visit to the eSalon located in San Francisco. The Speaker has claimed she was told by the salon that they could accommodate her within the local guidelines implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, it’s these same guidelines that strictly prohibit the hair salon from being open. Now both the business and Pelosi are facing large backlash.
Currently, the eSalon’s owner stated that Pelosi’s assistants had set up an appointment with an independent stylist. The Speaker’s aides were told by the salon that they could have one person at the salon in accordance to the revised coronavirus guidelines. Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesperson, claimed that “this business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business Speaker Pelosi later added: “I trusted that.”
Video footage shows the speaker walking with wet hair with her mask down on her neck instead of her mouth. It was released to Fox News and shown all over the network. Pelosi’s and her assistants are also claiming that she was set up by the eSalon. In a recent press conference that “it was a setup, and I take responsibility for falling for a setup,” also adding she believed “that this salon owes (me) an apology for setting me up.” The salon’s owner, Ms. Kious, responded to the statements contesting any setup conspiracy on their behalf. Additionally, she criticized Pelosi in her Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson, clapping back that “If she’s in there comfortably without a mask and feeling safe, then why are we shut down?”
The hair stylist in the middle of this whole controversy was identified as Jonathon DeNardo. In a statement, DeNardo’s lawyer paints a very different picture of Kious. “Ms. Kious took special interest in the appointment during this telephone call, wherein she made several vitriolic and incendiary comments about Speaker Pelosi and her purported responsibility for temporarily suspending operations of Ms. Kious’ business, despite such orders actually being put into place not by Speaker Pelosi, but by Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed,” the statement reads. DeNardo has also accused the eSalon owner of operating despite the mandates. “The fact that Ms. Kious is now objecting to Speaker Pelosi’s presence at eSalon, and from a simple surface-level review of Ms. Kious’ political leanings, it appears Ms. Kious is furthering a set-up of Speaker Pelosi for her own vain aspirations,” it concluded.
But of course, President Donald Trump chimed in about the event on Twitter, even using it as an opportunity to market Trump face masks. After saying Pelosi was getting “decimated” the President continued attacking her at a campaign rally on Thursday evening. “If she was set up then she shouldn’t be leading the House of Representatives. I want the salon owner to lead the House of Representatives because she set up, think of it, she set up the speaker of the House.” Trump continued, “Nancy, you’re not supposed to get set up, you’re representing our country.”
This whole scandal has suspish written all over it. But in all honesty, why is there so much obsession over Pelosi’s hair? Is it over what the chosen one is severely lacking? Updates will be continuing as this story and its highlights continue to develop (hahaha – get it?).