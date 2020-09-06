This Labor Day, I want to take a minute to recognize people I consider heroes. We forget the true purpose of this day off, or at least why it became a day off in the first place. For me, those who do work hard to provide a better life for their loved ones is who it is for. Not to take away from anyone else who feels this way about their parents but looking up to them and recognizing them for what they have done to be a positive influence in my life from a work ethic and drive perspective is unmeasurable.
They did a better job big picture balancing family and work life than I have but demonstrating the baby boomer work mentality allowed me to adopt the characteristics and separate myself professionally from many other millennials out there competing for the same pie. Have a great Labor Day, you deserve more than just this day off, and the thanks could never be enough from me.