To my friends and readers:
Thank you for your comments directed to our “boss,” “Bad” Brad Berkwitt, who has so kindly entrusted me with this column, asking where said columns have been, and I hope and trust that you will all accept my mea culpa.
There has been a great deal going on, and, frankly, between this wonderful blog and other obligations I have been “tied up” with several other obligations that have required my attention, in several cases, as much as 17 hours a day. One of those obligations is serving as a consultant for and helping to guide certain other Americans in their quest for truth and knowledge. In some cases, I have been told that they have heard such and such from such and such a news outlet, and have asked for my input, which is always the same: you must listen and watch carefully, do your research on what has been said, consider the source and then make an informed decision.
Ladies and gentlemen, I have, for reasons of judiciousness, tried to “hold off” (as much as possible) on putting forth the excoriating truths and facts regarding the sub-human degenerate current occupant of the White House, a male (anything but “a man” and above all, completely unaware of the word “gentleman”) who defiles the oval office every time he as much as approaches it, but the time has come for me to present to you the factual dissertation regarding “him,” he who has no moral compass, no sense of nor understanding of the word “ethics,” who is totally without decency or humane values and who would as easily “throw his family under the bus” as he would step on a cockroach.
His various machinations have been nothing but disgusting, vile, vulgar, thoughtless, insensitive and totally calumnious, every word he has ever uttered having been a lie. However, his latest (most disgusting, or does it just match so many of his other vicious, horrific and horrendous and totally bereft of truth or fact pronouncements?) comments regarding those who have bravely and valiantly served this nation in the military exceeds all of those except, possibly, for his unseemly and totally without any kind or type of decency attack on Senator McCain, which I trust you remember.
I could go on close to interminably regarding the paragraph above, but I want to present a statement from a man who served honorably (that word is not in the Trump vocabulary or dictionary) in the U. S. Air Force, and, frankly, I believe not only that it “says it all,” but that I couldn’t have written it (or said it) better myself:
From L. Ernie Neross, the following:
I hope that you will still read my reports even though, according to our Commander-in Cheat I am a loser and a sucker. As some of you know, I served in the US Air Force from 1965-1971. Strange I don’t feel like a loser or a sucker but Donald knows best, because, after all he is our Electoral President. Wait a minute! He lost the election to Hillary by 2.9 million votes. That makes him a loser president, something I have been advocating since 20 January 2017.
As for my excuse all I can say is it’s in the genes. You see I blame my father, another loser and sucker. I was created in Tampa in February 1944 while my parents were stationed there as my father was serving in the Army/Air Corps. Then I was born in November 1944 on the same day my father was flying a mission over Germany dropping presents along the railroad lines that carried the German military. My only excuse is “like father, like son.” I guess that’s why one of my favorite movies is “The Great Escape” a true story about, as Donald would put it, a bunch of losers and suckers who happened to get caught behind enemy lines when their planes were shot down. I never thought of the flyers Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough and James Garner were portraying as losers. I thought of them as quite heroic. But what the hell do I know? Once again like Alan Bates in “King of Hearts” I would feel safer in the asylum than out here in the public.
From H. S. V.:
I can only add this: As dangerous and corrupt as he is, and to quote another line which I saw recently, the members of his Hitlerian Trumpite Cult are even more corrupt and more dangerous, in no small part because of their abject stupidity.
Please, all, be—and stay—well and stay safe.Contact the Feature Writers