Recommended reading by Sarah Stoll
Read the full UPI story HERE.Contact the Feature Writers
Recommended reading by Sarah Stoll
Read the full UPI story HERE.Contact the Feature Writers
Comments are closed.
@mattgaetz You mean like how your tongue 👅 carries Nestor’s Sac Matty?
Asking for a friend of Nestor’s....
@RhymesRadical @Lisaengland321 @fireplace2012 @lilstuffParsons @davywalter @aegidius @watchdog1978 @MDomino07 @stephen12523951 @jonesan57850007 @begjani51 @M0rningL0ri @simplyjustbeing @albino_guerilla @doxie53 @mcspocky @renfibax @kodiak149 Thanks Rad!
Alfred Tennyson
@Lisaengland321
@fireplace2012
@lilstuffParsons
@davywalter
@aegidius
@watchdog1978
@MDomino07
@stephen12523951
@jonesan57850007
@begjani51
@BadBradRSR
@M0rningL0ri
@simplyjustbeing
@albino_guerilla
@doxie53
@mcspocky
@renfibax
@kodiak149
@BrisbaneMum67 Followed you back...