By Robin Edgell, LMSW
Donald Trump, as per usual, was tweeting up a storm this morning. Not about the Cohen jabs about FauxBama, which surprises me. This time, he was tweeting about the New York Time’s “1619 Project” threatening to take funding from schools in California which are using this in their curriculum. The 1619 Project, which reframes American history around when the first slave ship landed on American shores in 1619, is the latest in a push from the racist in the White House against anything teaching from a different perspective than “White Power.” Friday, he banned teachings on racial sensitivity in any Federal agency calling them “un-American.”
My opinion? The only thing un-American here is the man making the proclamations.
Oh, and by the way, he played golf for a second day in a row on Sunday while the COVID death toll reached almost 200,000. But, hey, it was a beautiful day for golf. His 278th day of golf since he took the Office of President.