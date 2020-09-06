We have been hearing for weeks that Louis DeJoy, the Postmaster General of the United States, has been doing some shifty shit with sorting machines and other things to slow down the mail. We saw him refuse to completely answer questions from Representatives AOC & Katie Porter in a way that would address he very real issues that we, the people, are facing from the delays that DeJoy has caused.
I have read accounts of rent checks being late, eviction notices being served due to that lateness. Personally, my medication from the VA has been delayed, getting to me 5-7 days later than usual. While my medication isn’t keeping me alive, it is keeping me from having hot flashes which keeps me from murdering idiots who don’t wear their masks correctly. So, not lifesaving for me, but a community service provided by the VA for others.
But where in the world did DeJoy come from? I had never heard of that man until all of this came to light about the sorting machines and new rules. Of course, I do not fly in GOP circles, but he was a national unknown. Apparently, he was a GOP Fundraiser. Surprise, surprise.
In an article released on 9/6, WaPo writers Aaron C. Davis, Amy Gardner & Jon Swaine revealed that DeJoy employed a “straw-donor scheme” in his North Carolina company to become an elite Republican fundraiser. Essentially, he would pressure his employees to donate money to the Republican party and then pay them back for the donation, plus a bonus for donating. According to the reporting, these donations were given between 2000 and 2014 and added up to more than $1 million dollars for local and national GOP candidates.
So, no surprise, DeJoy bought himself a place in the Trump Administration, much as Trump bought himself a place in the GOP. At least Stormy Daniels has class. These two? Not so much.
By purchasing himself a space in the Postmaster General’s chair, DeJoy needs the man in the White House to stay there. Why? For the same reason so many are working so hard to keep Trump in the White House: fear of criminal prosecution. This straw-donor scheme is a felony, in federal and North Carolina state law. It is, however, small potatoes compared to what Trump may be facing if he loses. The SDNY AG is all over that criminal conspiracy that masquerades as the Trump Family.
While we may giggle with glee, rubbing our hands together joyfully at the thought of these men doing time in jail in the future, there are some very real repercussions to DeJoy’s schemes right now. It was reported in the Los Angeles Times on Sept 4 by Colleen Shalby, that a Ryder van was caught on security camera dumping unopened mail at two different sites in Glendale, CA, last week. It was not released what was in that mail, but I am sure it was not all Albertson’s coupons & Rent-A-Center flyers. The article did not detail why the mail was dumped, but there have been other reports of mail not being delivered from local post offices to consumers, and chicks dying in mail rooms due to delays. There are also reports of postmen being told to leave the post office with empty vans, as well as them not being allowed to return to pick up more mail to deliver during their shift.
We are, rightfully so, focused on how DeJoy and the havoc he has wreaked at the USPS are going to affect mail-in ballots on 3 November. But the results of these actions are damaging NOW to those that, literally, cannot afford it. For many people who receive Social Security, for example, there is no direct deposit. They receive a check in the mail on a certain day of the month and they use that check to pay their rent, buy their groceries, pay for their medication. Without this check, they have no money, no way to survive. Same thing for folks that have SSI or SSD. It is a devastating thing to not have your medication. Not because you cannot afford it, but because someone is screwing with your mail knowingly and in a calculated manner.
To know that the man screwing with your pittance of a check, less than $1000 a month in some cases, is making MILLIONS off his messing with your check? (He still owns stock in competitors to the USPS.) It infuriates me, and my meds are just delayed. I am not counting on the USPS to deliver a check to me. It infuriates me because I have empathy (unlike this entire Administration) for those who are struggling because of these stupid shenanigans. It is one of the most disgusting and self-serving things I have ever seen this administration do in a long list of disgusting and self-serving things they have done over the past 3.5 years.
So, here’s the question: will DeJoy pay for what he has done? For violating federal and state campaign finance laws? Well, not the federal ones. Those statute of limitations have run out. They only last five years. However, in North Carolina where his business & mansion were located during this scheme, there is no statute of limitations on felonies. And campaign finance violations are felonies. Do I think that North Carolina will charge him? No, I don’t. I think that there are, rightfully so, bigger fish to fry in their view. Fish that have wreaked personal havoc that they can see, victims they can touch, victims’ families that will have to be worked with and placated.
Because seniors waiting for their SS checks, the disabled waiting for the SSI/SSD checks – these are abstracts. There is no face for that victim. I do not know anyone, personally, waiting for a check. I feel empathy and anger for them because I have waited on money to buy food. I know what it is to be hungry-poor. I don’t think anyone in the NC Attorney General’s Office is going to know, or care, about what that is like and they will not press charges because finance law violations, for them, are victimless crimes.
Well, DeJoy has victims for his crimes. As does Trump. I just hope that they will pay for those crimes in more than just the annals of history. They deserve to serve real time for the real consequences of their scheming and apathy.
Here's to hoping that this story has a happy ending.