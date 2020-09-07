The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey D, it’s me. I am doing so good, me and the people who work for me, we are really getting it good. We are doing everything we can to make Sleepy Joe and the mean lady look bad, or I guess, make me look even better. That’s a hard job, though, because I already look so good all the time. The people, but most important, my voters love me so much. There’s nothing I can do that will get those suckers and losers to ever think of voting against me! It’s so funny, they love me so much and I hate them so much. I would never have anything to do with them if I didn’t need their votes to win in November.
It’s not like I would ever really want to ever be around them, not if I could help it. You know they are not the kind of people I would ever willingly spend time with normally, but right now, I have to do that if I want to win the big thing in November. That’s why we have been putting out all of that fake information, but making it look like real ads, and those people will just believe whatever I put out there. They never even ask if what we are saying is real! I love how they are so easy to fool into believing whatever I want them to think is true. It’s so good, my team just has to cut and paste bits of tape together, and we can make the videos say whatever we want.
The team just keeps flooding the media with all of these “true” ads, and they will help me win again. I have to win, because I can’t be one of those one term presidents! I love the idea of rubbing into all the Democrats faces when they lose to the King again. I can’t stop thinking of how they will look when it is announced that I have won again, Once the election is over, and so I will be able to do whatever I want over the next four years. I can’t wait, it is going to be so good.
It’s so funny that all of the people who should be voting for me, but are not, don’t realize that they are all going to be much in everything, if they would just do what I say, and just nod their heads. Seriously, is that so hard? It’s like they have blinders on when it comes to me, Well, for now that’s great. Once I have won in November, I won’t have to deal with them anymore, can’t wait for that to happen. I know that I have appealed to them, because since I say what they want to hear, and who wants someone who seems to agree with them, in the big boring office. This is so going to help me win and beat Sleepy Joe. I can’t lose to him, serious. It would be so embarrassing for me. To be beat by them, yeah, can’t happen, not to me at least.
Well, back to work for me, hee hee As if I actually do any work, that’s what all the little people who work there are for. They are supposed to do all of it, and make me look good at the same time.
Bye for now, and love you.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers