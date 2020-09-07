Comments are closed.
@LarryDaniels4u @RickResisted @RobinEdgell1 @Holiday1326 @CripCamper2020 @Jim9482 @Persiflage77 @mayaj1973 @JanetGraceMusic @LenaLoves6 @KuhelJr @FaithCampbellJ1 @DarkLordSlush @stayceespeaks @Sarahjstoll @Kramerica2020 @CommuneArts @JO_D_in_NL Bet!
👇
I mean, y'all knew I had to say something sassy about these guys. Hypocritical has-beens are so much fun to talk about! @BadBradRSR https://t.co/s7s1ZCYZea
https://t.co/G4RMP68X86 @RobinEdgell1 @Holiday1326 @CripCamper2020 @Jim9482 @LarryDaniels4u @Persiflage77 @mayaj1973 @JanetGraceMusic @LenaLoves6 @KuhelJr @RickResisted @FaithCampbellJ1 @DarkLordSlush @stayceespeaks @Sarahjstoll @Kramerica2020 @CommuneArts @JO_D_in_NL #RSR
@BadBradRSR @RobinEdgell1 @Holiday1326 @CripCamper2020 @mayaj1973 @Jim9482 @Sarahjstoll @stayceespeaks @JanetGraceMusic @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 @AlexaNielsen6 @KuhelJr Robin has a high quality BS detector working. She buried the needle again.
👍☝️☝️👏👏
👇🖕Hobby Lobby....
Of course they want us to vote for Trump! And if you haven't been boycotting them for the past 6 years, are you even #resisting? https://t.co/riDQ9KwdX5