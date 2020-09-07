I got blocked today. That wouldn’t be a notable thing, honestly. Except that it appears that I have MADE IT!
Y’all, I apparently have been living rent free in the heads of James Woods & Travis Tritt. You remember them, right? A former Hollywood actor and a former country-music star. My Publisher “Bad” Brad Berkwitt got blocked a few months ago as well by James Woods when he called him out on his Trump worship. He gave him the nickname of “Straight to DVD” James Woods! Blocked…
Travis Tritt’s last album came out in 2007.
And James Woods? Well the best thing he’s done in awhile is the voice for Hades in Disney’s “Hercules.” I mean, that was good for a few laughs.
Fun fact? “Hercules” is older than my oldest son.
They’ve decided to block everyone with the #resisters in their bio. It was Travis’ bright idea to include #FBR.
Honestly, it’s quite an accomplishment to be trending on Twitter when your career has been dead for over a decade.
