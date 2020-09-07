As Trump runs out of groups of people to disrespect and make enemies of, I find myself pondering what the hell his game plan is. It was already widely acknowledged he’s racist, evidenced by an exhaustive list of statements and actions, but perhaps most significant at this time, his refusal to admit systemic racism exists and his consistent condemnation of the BLM movement and protests, while excusing, and even glorifying, aggressive use of force by police. Other than black sycophants, like the ghost of Herman Cain, still tweeting about how COVID-19 is not a real threat, even though…it killed him…the Black vote is mostly in the Biden camp. Traditionally, the Black vote is usually Democrat anyway though. The military, on the other hand, has traditionally “leaned right.”
A Times article from 2012 explained that the Pentagon focuses its recruiting efforts on the Sun Belt states, which have been predominantly Republican since the late 1970s, and that traits that are pronounced in conservatives, like aggressiveness and respect for authority, are also traits the military prizes. Therefore, the recent, explosive report from the Atlantic that exposed Trump’s statements that our fallen soldiers are “losers” and “suckers” may have seriously hurt a good percentage of the votes he may still have had left. That is if they hadn’t already jumped off the Trump Train when he said, “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” of the then living Senator John McCain, or when it was revealed that he ignored intelligence that there were Russian bounties put on American soldiers’ heads.
The Trump Train has been going off the rails for a while, but I think this report may have been the proverbial train wreck of his presidential career. Not only has he pissed off countless military families, he also managed to further insult the disability community after the Serge Frank Kovaleski mocking debacle, when he explicitly asked that amputees not be included in his military parade because, “nobody wants to see that.” Having a visible disability, one that often atrophies muscles to the point of physical disproportion, I’m sickened by this mentality. First of all, I can’t think of anything much more visually unappealing than Trump’s smug, tacky spray-tanned, expressionless face. Secondly, a world without the representation of disability, in all its variation, is a world that is unauthentic and disrespects the diversity of the human condition.
I guess this mentality explains how Trump treats the pandemic, as well. He’s pretty much stated that he wants for it to “wash over” the U.S. and continues to push for everything to reopen despite the fact that it would mean the death of the oldest, and most physically vulnerable. Considering there has been over 183,000 deaths as of this writing in the U.S. and a huge chunk of them came out of nursing homes, I’m assuming he classifies those deaths much the way he classified McCain’s being captured: losers and suckers who are too old, or sick, or disabled to simply “fight off” COVID-19 have no place in Trump’s America.
There are more groups – women, Muslims, Mexicans, LGBTQ+ – etc., that Trump has written off, either through actions or words, or both, that I do not have space or time to go through individually. You’d have to pretty much be living in a bubble for the past four years to not know of them though. My question remains, however, who is left on his side and why?
There may still be women who are so severely old-fashioned that they believe that the disgusting, misogynistic way he has treated women, and still treats those who have enough power to intimidate him, is acceptable; but what about the way he talks about people of color, people who are disabled, people who died serving their country? Is the fear mongering about protestors destroying cities effective enough to displace the horror of his failures or his attacks on so many Americans, even those who have fought and died for it? Who would be left in Trump’s America in another four years if he were to be re-elected? I mean, really think about that. If you, miraculously, have not yet fallen into any of the categories of people he’s shown he doesn’t give a shit about, are you confident you won’t be in the next one?
Look how easily he turns on his lap-dog of a news outlet any time, however rare, they report something that reflects poorly on him – like their polls that showed him trailing Biden or, now, Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, confirming key details of the Atlantic’s story. If this doesn’t scare followers, it should. Even former dedicated partners, like former lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, have come out in telling, according to the Washington Post, that Trump is “a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.” It does not help that Cohen is known for being these things himself, but it also, in a twisted kind of way, lends to his credibility on this subject. Unlike those who hate Trump for his lack of ethics, Cohen admits to going as low as Trump in his aiding in his corruption and has less reason to lie about it than someone who feels morally superior to him. And Cohen isn’t the only person close to the source who has come out against him. Even his own family members can be heard on record talking about how heartless he is. Any reasonable person would have hung their head in shame and resigned by now, but not Trump.
His willingness to keep going seems fueled by one thing – the hate of his remaining followers. Those that still support him find some sort of solace in the divisiveness he buttresses. They eat up the “patriot pornography” as RSR Feature Writer Robin Edgell, so eloquently named it, because it gives them some sense of self-importance. Much like how former Trump rally attendee, now murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse surely feels like a hero for shooting and killing a couple of protestors, people who have not accomplished much, or lack in self-confidence, see this kind of Trump-approved vigilante behavior as something they can finally take pride in.
They do not see themselves fitting into the pattern of those who have been shunned by Donald Trump. They don’t realize that he would happily take a wrecking ball to their home to put in a Trump Hotel or take away their grandma’s social security check and Medicare, all the while cutting taxes for his wealthiest friends, or should I say donors? It’s amazing they don’t see how he does nothing that doesn’t directly benefit him and that he could care less about people. Any people, but especially poor people, and in his quasi reality, poor is anyone making less than a million dollars a year. They don’t realize that he weighs people’s value strictly by the amount of money they’re worth and the amount he could, therefore, get from their support. He’s a purely transactional misanthropist.
Even though it’s probably over-used, and especially in context to Trumpism, I’m reminded again of the poem by Martin Niemöller, who was a German Lutheran pastor writing about, per Wikipedia, “the cowardice of German intellectuals and certain clergy—including, by his own admission, Niemöller himself—following the Nazis’ rise to power and subsequent incremental purging of their chosen targets, group after group.” The English translation is as follows:
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me
I can say in all sincerity, I believe if we do not have a landslide Biden victory in November, one so big that the victory cannot be manipulated, that no group will be left unharmed in the end of Trump’s America, except, maybe, rich, white supremacists. While I don’t expect any Trump supporters to read this or take any heed of it, if they do, they’re exactly the type of people Niemöller was referring to in his poem.
Trump's last laugh will be on the one's who didn't speak out when they had the chance this November.