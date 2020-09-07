Labor Day. A day we traditionally spend celebrating the Labor Movement that brought us things like paid holidays, weekends, and the ability for a child to go to school rather than work in a mill and lose limbs with BBQ’s and one last hurrah to the summer. This year with masks and responsible social distancing, of course.
But not our Esteemed Grand Poobah Trump. No, no. He wanted to golf, but since he had spent the last two days golfing someone told him that the optics would be bad. So, he is sitting in his “real dump” of a House, pouting, tweeting up a storm. I do not sully my follows on Twitter with his feed, so I had to go check it out for myself.
A lot of the same. Biden is sleepy. Where’s Beau? Lots of crap about China being bad and the economy being the best ever. Blah blah blah. YAWN.
Then I saw that he was holding a press conference at 1 pm about Labor Day. I thought, that might be interesting. Well, once I saw that it was happening, it had already happened (the benefits of living in Arizona), so I googled it to get the highlights.
The first hit? It had more information about what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are up to this weekend. Trump’s presser got a couple of paragraphs in between detailing that Kamala is meeting with Jacob Blake’s family today and that Joe Biden is spending time with blue collar workers in PA.
Hmmmm. Guess this time there is a good reason for Donny’s Twitter Tantrum. He just isn’t getting the adulation he needs. I mean, this is the guy that had a fake PR person named “John Barron.” Wait…no…..he didn’t….he didn’t name his youngest son for his fake PR guy, did he? That would be……so Trump-like. Anyhoo…..
Your friendly election reminder: it’s been four days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has spoken out against it. Also, it’s been 73 days since the Russian Bounty story broke and
