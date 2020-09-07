As we celebrate this Labor Day, mixed of course with the fears of and the horror regarding the Trump-caused (in the United States he is totally, absolutely and completely responsible for every illness and every death from Covid-19, no matter how pitifully he squirms to avoid taking any responsibility at all for this or for anything else that he has so brutally fouled-up, which is anything and everything he has ever touched in his pitiful, whore mongering, porn star loving, tax dodging life) pandemic that we are doing our best to live through while his Hitlerian Trumpite cultists are doing all and everything they can to infect themselves, their friends and their families with it, morons, nitwits and numbskulls that they are, we do so with the hope that, early in November, he, Trump, the absolute scum of the earth, will no longer be in the White House. (Yes, I know that is a long sentence but I truly believe that you are, for the most part, intelligent and educated people, and that you can read a compound sentence)
I do not have to reiterate his faults, flaws and total lack of decency, but the latest episode, first reported by “The Atlantic” and then confirmed by four reputable and reliable sources, including AP and the Washington Post, as well as by one totally biased anything but legitimate source, yes, Faux Noise, is so disgusting, so sickening, so revolting, so hideous and so shameful that all of us—anybody with even a shred of decency or with even the slightest understanding of what ethical behavior and morality are–should, if they have not already, not be unprepared to want to, if not actually engage in the act of “hurling.”
Fox Is So Rattled By Trump Military Story That It Confirms, Debunks, Then Reconfirms It
Mary Papenfuss
HuffPostSeptember 4, 2020,
Fox News was so flustered by The Atlantic article on insults by President Donald Trump against military service members that it initially didn’t know where to land on the report.
It attacked the article, then eventually confirmed it. Then it bashed it again soon afterward — before reconfirming it.
Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin posted a long Twitter thread Friday afternoon confirming key points of the bombshell article that cited multiple reports of Trump denigrating fallen service members by saying they were “losers” and “suckers,” and details of the president’s refusal to visit the graves of America’s war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery while he was in France in 2018.
Griffin also tweeted that she discovered Trump once said it was “not a good look” to include “wounded guys” in a Fourth of July military parade.
After the media widely reported on Griffin’s tweets, declaring that Fox News had confirmed the report, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on “The Five” bashed the “debunked” and “outrageous” report as a “scam” and a “hoax.” No one on the program cited the findings of their own Pentagon reporter.
But wait. Scratch that. An hour after that, Griffin appeared on Fox News to discuss the confirmation she had tweeted about.
Fox News hosts for much of the day also slammed The Atlantic’s use of anonymous sources, then used its own anonymous sources to debunk — and then confirm — the article.
Despite the waffling, by late Friday evening Fox News seemed to be sticking to its position that the Atlantic article was essentially true.
Fox News’ confirmation of the story is viewed by political observers as particularly harmful to Trump because the media outlet usually backs the president.
Trump has denied the accusations raised in The Atlantic.
From H. S. V.:
From H. S. V.:

Please remember that that sorry excuse for a human being who defiles the Oval Office anytime and every time he gets near it will always—always and ever—lie and lie and lie, a trait he learned from another sleazy, slimy, degenerate lowlife, Roy Cohn, as well as one of the biggest pieces of slime in U. S. history, Roger Stone. Next visit, I will concentrate on that mass of lowlife morons known as "Q-anon."