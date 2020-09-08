This morning at midnight EST, Michael Cohen’s book Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump was released. Now, before you think badly of me, I did not purchase a copy. I believe that you shouldn’t reward bad behavior with treats. Whether it is for puppies, toddlers or criminals. Michael Cohen is the latter, having spent time in jail for tax evasion, breaking campaign contribution laws, and other stupid white collar shit that is comparable to Al Capone getting sentenced for….checks notes….huh. Tax evasion.
I borrowed the book from my library through their amazing online app. I am reading this book of salacious details in my yoga pants, curled up in a chair, drinking a cup of tea.
So, here I sit, eyes gritty with tiredness, reading about the meeting of Cohen and Trump, where Cohen falls under his spell and starts working as his fixer. Cohen does not pull any punches, whether talking about Rudy Giuliani as a “crazed advocate mocking others” or describing himself as an “acolyte obsessed” with pleasing Trump.
I’m not gonna lie and tell you that I’ve finished this book. I have not. It reads like a crazy, moderately well written, novel of how a guy got entangled with a mob boss without realizing what was happening. I don’t think that’s too far off. I think, like Dr. Mary L. Trump’s book “Too Much And Never Enough”, Michael Cohen’s book will confirm what we all already know about Donald J. Trump: he is an insatiable liar with an inflated sense of self that in no way, shape or form, fits the reality of what he is. That Donald Trump is, in all ways, is a pathetic little man with no self-esteem who, in order to feel powerful or that he is important, bullies others and subjects them to his infantile whims.
Yes, this book will tell us what we already know: Donald J. Trump is the Biggest Loser of All Time.
As a reminder:
It has been six days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 74 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.