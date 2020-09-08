My Love: Tony Bennett – Ringside Report Classic Song of the Day
September 8th, 2020 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
This is piece I wrote on the 20th anniversary of Frank Sinatra's passing in 2018... He was and still is a huge part of my life...
https://t.co/OVrTI7bNnN
#FrankSinatra
#ChairmanofTheBoard
#OleBlueEyes
Post the first fondest childhood memory you have when you read this tweet...
My episode of The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show where I reviewed Mary L. Trump's book and lite up Donald at the end.....
https://t.co/8THBBlwSFN