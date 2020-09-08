When I heard that our so called President called those that served in the military, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in that service, suckers and losers I took it personally because even though I have never served in the military I have a long line of family members that have. When someone insults my family like that I have no option but to set the record straight.
My paternal grandfather Frank served in the US Army in WWII as a newlywed expecting a baby, my father. He barely got to meet his new son while he was in western Texas for training before he was shipped out to the Philippines because the Japanese were threatening to invade. He was there when the Japanese invaded and ended up spending months in the jungles eating bananas and banana leaf soup while leading his men as a sergeant in hit and run attacks on the Japanese until they were evacuated to Australia for R & R. He was offered a field promotion to First Lieutenant several times but refused because he didn’t want to lose close contact with his men. He learned that loyalty as a coal miner in Southeast Kansas where your life depended on the man next to you and he carried that loyalty to his time in the fight against Imperial Japan. He carried shrapnel in his hand until the day he died from a mortar shell that exploded near him and his men in the Jungles of the Philippines. I have all of his medals that he won.
My Maternal Great Uncle Norman served in the US Army Air Corps in WWII as a fighter pilot where he was shot down on his last mission before finishing his tour of duty over Germany. He was captured by the German forces and spent 6 months in a German POW camp before it was liberated. When he was captured he answered the Gestapo’s questions in German because his mother taught him to speak fluent German. They were about to have him shot as a traitor when a mother whose son he had given his Hershey bar to on the march to the camp stood in front of him and refused to let them shoot him. He was severely abused by the guards but he survived because of that single act of kindness. After the war he served as one of the first instructors at the newly formed US Air Force academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He suffered from nightmares for the rest of his life but, after retiring from the Air Force, still managed to become the owner of the biggest Johnson Boat dealership west of the Mississippi in Phoenix, Arizona. He never forgot to fly the American Flag in front of his house and his businesses.
My paternal Uncle Richard, My father’s brother-in-law, served in the US Air Force as an Intelligence officer and computer expert. Even after he retired from active duty he would still be reactivated to repair the SAC and NORAD computer systems when someone had lost data until he retired from the Air Force Reserve too. He worked for Cessna Textron Aviation developing the avionics systems for their aircraft and for several Air Force aircrafts. His security clearance was so high, that when he needed a surgery, there had to be a military intelligence officer in the operating room to debrief the doctors and nurses in case he said something under anesthesia. He was legally prohibited from traveling to any former Soviet Bloc countries because of his security clearance level. At his death he held multiple patents on computer avionics systems and in lieu of flowers he asked that people donate to the Home for our Troops Organization to provide housing for severely disabled veterans.
My brother-in-law, Mike served in the Army Reserves for over 20 years and ended up being deployed to Iraq to serve as a Military Police Officer with his unit in the green zone. He attained the Rank of an E-6 Sergeant. He and several of his men were severely injured when an IED exploded near their Humvee. He still has some problems but was able to complete his degree in Construction management and is working for a heavy construction company based out of Pittsburg.
My family has served with distinction since the early 1940s and anyone that would call them, or any other soldier that has volunteered to serve in our military, a looser or a sucker is going to have to deal with me because I am extremely proud of their service. Since I’ve never served I’ve made it my mission in life to do everything I possibly can to support our troops, veterans and their families. Trump is guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer and therefore is unfit of being Commander-in-chief. He should resign immediately and apologize for his cruel slander against those that have given the last full measure of loyalty to their country.Contact the Feature Writers