Yesterday, on a national holiday, Trump held a press conference. Because of course he did. A reporter from Reuters stood to ask him a question about the article in The Atlantic that was released on Thursday of last week that detailed Trump calling dead Marines “suckers” and “losers.” While he was trying to ask the question, Trump asked him to remove his mask because the reporter’s voice was “muffled.”
The reporter did not remove his mask because he is a responsible global citizen and gives two shits about people around him. Unlike Trump and the other reporter who asked a question without a mask.
Trump also denied making those statements and said that they were a hoax perpetuated by the Democrats and the Deep State Plane Full of Thugs Flying to Supply the Antifa Navy.
He didn’t actually say that, but you wondered, didn’t ya?
Also today, nine different drugmakers have pledged not to submit any vaccines for CoViD-19 for FDA review until they have undergone extensive, large clinical trials. This is going to hurt Trump’s “October Surprise,” which everyone is assuming is a vaccine for CoViD. Especially since he is touting that he is going to be able to offer the best, most amazing, wonderful vaccine since Jonas Salk. Bigly.
Buy why do we need this best, most amazing, wonderful vaccine Donald? If the virus is a hoax perpetuated by the Dems, the main-stream media and democratic governors? It’s Schrödinger’s Virus, right? If it makes you look bad, it’s a hoax. If it makes you look good, it’s the best thing ever. Just depends on the day, the hour, and if you need your diaper changed.
You are so obviously a small, cowardly little man, Donald. Please, just go away.
As a reminder:
It has been six days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 74 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.