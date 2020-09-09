When I first started writing for Ringside Report, I was asked to do a bio for the bio page. I hate doing bios. I am truly not that interesting and I don’t think anyone finds me interesting, either. But, here we are, with this being my 10th piece (woohoo!), and I have been asked why I have my pronouns listed in my bio. I figured, why not write an article to kill two birds with one stone: 1) get half of my weekly article requirement done; and, 2) if one person has asked the question, that means that more folks are wondering about it. So, let’s get to it!
Let’s start with defining a pronoun. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a pronoun is “any of a small set of words in a language that are used as substitutes for nouns or noun phrases and whose referents are named or understood in the context.” Instead of having to say, “Robin writes for Ringside Report,” you can say, “She writes for the Ringside Report.” Instead of saying, “Aaron goes to school,” you can say, “He goes to school.”
Enough of the primary school refresher.
If you look at my Ringside bio, or my Twitter bio, I have my pronouns listed. My pronouns are she/her. I identify as a woman, so I use female pronouns.
“But,” you say, confusedly, “of course you use female pronouns! Look at you! You’re female!”
Ah, well, what’s that old adage? “Don’t judge a book by its cover?” Just because I look like a woman may not mean that I identify as a woman. This might be a good time to talk about sex and gender.
They are NOT the same thing.
Sex, by textbook definition, is the identification of an organism by their chromosomes and/or genitalia. So, using only sex as the identifier of a person, if you have a penis you are male. A vagina, female.
But that does not mean that is your gender. Your gender is something more amorphous. It is not defined by physical trappings or chromosomal ones. It is something you feel, how you identify yourself. When you think of yourself, do you think of yourself as male or female or something else entirely? Maybe a combination of the two? Maybe some days it’s one and other days the other? Maybe you’re androgynous? Your gender identify is yours and yours alone. You define it for yourself, not allowing anyone else to define you by genitalia or chromosomes. It is how you see yourself when you are alone. Gender identify is all yours and defined by your thoughts, feelings, and sense of self.
I have friends that use “they/them” as their pronouns. They do not wish to be defined on the binary: either male or female. They do not identify as androgynous. They identify as non-binary, being neither male or female.
And while using they/them as pronouns for a single person may seem confusing, it’s truly not. Think of this: When someone calls you and wants to set up an appointment and you don’t know the gender of the person on the other end of the phone, you may tell someone, “They want to see me at 1.” See? Gender neutral for the singular person. They/Them is a gender neutral pronoun that allows for people to not be defined by language or biology and allows them to move through the world comfortable in their own identify.
Sometimes, a person’s pronouns may not match what you perceive their outer presentation to be. I know people that look like men that identify as women and vice versa. I use the pronouns that they use to identify themselves because of basic courtesy. It takes the Golden Rule (Treat others as you would wish to be treated) and upgrades it to the Platinum Rule: Treat others as THEY wish to be treated. Because, no matter what your mama told you, the world does not revolve around you.
Let’s face it, whether you agree that there are more than two gender identities or not, there are people out there that do. Your belief does not change their reality. And, because they are human beings, just like you and me, they deserve the respect of being called by their chosen names and pronouns, just as you deserve that same respect.
But, why announce it to the world? By announcing my pronouns I normalize the practice, making it the norm rather than the exception. Normalization means that people that do not feel comfortable using pronouns that do not match their genitalia may feel comfortable using their real pronouns in their everyday life. It means that we make a safer, more welcoming world for everyone to walk in, no matter what they look like or how they identify.
Identifying your pronouns publicly takes no time at all for you to do. In your bios, in presentations, in meetings. It means that you fully understand and recognize that you may be in the presence of someone who uses pronouns you would not expect just by looking at them. It is also a good reminder that we should never, ever make assumptions about someone just by looking at them and that we should, at every chance, look at our internal biases and battle those as often as we can.
Be that person that takes that first step and uses pronouns in your bios and in your email signatures. Help to normalize the practice. Make sure that you are using the pronouns that a person uses for themselves, as a sign of respect and as an ally for them.
Respect the people around you for who they are, not who you think they are.
It has been seven days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 75 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.Contact the Feature Writers