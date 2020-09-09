By Robin Edgell, LMSW
Susan Sarandon embodies what is wrong with this country.
Do you know who my first choice for the Dem Presidential Nominee was? Elizabeth Warren. I volunteered on her campaign, I put her bumper sticker on my car. I loved her plans, her policies, what she has done for consumers and students during her career. I still love her. I think she is amazing and she gave little girls hope that they could achieve anything.
Know who I am voting for on Nov 3? Joe Biden. He wasn’t my first choice, or my second or even my third. But I am going to vote for him. I am not overstating when I say that a vote for The Orangefaced Shit Gibbon is going to turn the US into a fascist dictatorship.
Yet here is Susan Sarandon aligning herself with Ryan Knight in stating that they won’t be voting for Joe Biden. Susan Sarandon stated that Hillary Clinton, in 2015, was more dangerous than tRump.
Um, ok Susan.
I get it. The two-party system is kinda shit. It’s really shit. I get it, I really do.
Here’s the thing though – do you really think that, if re-elected to office, tRump will allow us to do anything about these shit systems? You’ve seen what he has done in Portland. You’ve heard what he has said, “12 more years.” You know that he adores and hero-worships Putin and Kim Jong-Un. You know these things, yet you still will not vote for the only sane people running for office that have a chance of winning?
Susan Sarandon is emblematic of what is wrong with America. Like every single person that refuses to wear a mask because it makes them “uncomfortable”, she is selfish and thinking only of herself while wrapping her opinion in some high and mighty ideal that exists only in her head.
Snap out of it people! We have to vote for Joe Biden. The only other choice is 4 more years of the racist rapist that we currently have. And America literally will not survive 4 more years of Trump.
As a reminder:
It has been seven days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 75 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.