Bellator 246 takes place on September 12th at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. It can be seen in the USA on DAZN. The main card is stacked with appealing matchups for the fans to enjoy. The fighters spoke with the media today. Here are some quotes and elements to look for Saturday night.
Derek Campos Vs Keoni Diggs (lightweights):
The veteran Campos is pitted against Diggs, an undefeated prospect. Campos was scheduled to fight Roger Huerta. However, the replacement does not seem to bother Campos as he told the press that he was able to prepare and make the necessary adjustments against his new opponent by studying film. The fact that this fight is at lightweight is a big deal for Campos, as he told the press, “I feel that I have more power at lightweight…more energized.” Diggs was scheduled to fight on the preliminary card and was able to get this fight when Roger Huerta could not fight. Diggs points to “a lot of years of hard work,” as a deciding factor for being in this position.
Official prediction: It should be a great battle, but it appears that Diggs is going to be in the right place at the right time. Keoni Diggs by submission.
Liz Carmouche Vs Deanna Bennett (flyweights):
Carmouche told the press that she is “looking to clean house in the division.” She has been fighting in the UFC since 2013 and is obviously eager to make a grand impression with Bellator. Bennett has been making her bones on Invicta and is looking to upset Liz’s plans.
Official prediction: Carmouche has been in with the tougher competition and is more polished. Still, Liz has a tendency to make her fights close. Carmouche by close, yet unanimous decision.
Jon Fitch Vs Neiman Gracie (welterweights):
The co-main event sees the veteran Fitch taking on the submission specialist Gracie. What else can a Gracie be? Both men hope a victory leads to a title shot. “I enjoy challenges” was what Jon told the press when he was asked about this fight. Neiman Gracie said of Fitch, “I have been watching him for a long time and felt like I can beat him.” Neither man was able to beat Rory McDonald when they faced him, both losing five-round decisions. Fitch told the press that he felt he won his fight against Rory and was not too pleased with the slow pace in Gracie’s fight with McDonald. “I want more action,” Fitch said about this fight.
Official prediction: Fitch has hinted at pressing the issue, yet he kept pointing that his strategy has a much more reactionary approach. Gracie indicated that he would not mind mixing up in the striking game, particularly in the discipline of boxing. If Fitch presses the issue, and Gracie tries to accommodate him by mixing it up, that will be a huge mistake. With that said, I think Gracie will play to his strengths. He explained how he was able to enjoy a training camp where he was the sole focus. That tells me he worked on doing what he does best. Gracie by submission.
Juan Archuleta Vs Patrick Mix (vacant bantamweight title fight):
This fight has thriller written all over it. Classic. Showcased as a fight between the striker, Archuleta, and grappler, Mix. Still, it is much more than that. Juan says that he does not fear Mix’s incredible ground game, “I’ll go wherever this fight takes me,” Archuleta told the media. Mix hinted at the same feelings, “I don’t just call myself a grappler,” Mix said. In fact, Patrick went as far as to say, “I think I am the better striker.” Without revealing a game plan, Mix announced, “I plan on dragging him to hell.” Archuleta seemed just as confident yet did not promise any demographics as to where the fight would go. Juan did express his amazement about being a slight underdog in this fight and has advised fans to take advantage of an opportunity to put some extra cash in their pockets.
Official prediction: The only clear winner will be the fans; otherwise, this is a tough fight to handicap. Mix is a master at taking his opponents to the ground; thus, a lot of this fight will depend on how well Archuleta can stuff the takedown. With that said, Mix may be overlooked as a well rounded and seasoned fighter. Is he as seasoned as Juan? Probably not, but he will not be a fish out of water with any narrative this fight takes on. Such a dynamic goes a long way for a fighter who is so dominant in one area, as Patrick is grappling. It will not be easy, but Mix will win by decision.
