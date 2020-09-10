The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, buddy, it’s me again. It was bad today, that stupid Bobby, he wrote that I wasn’t telling people how bad Covid-19 really was, and he has said that I know just how bad it was, that it was so bad, and didn’t tell people just how deadly it was, and now people are like nasty Nancy are saying that it’s my fault that so many people got sick and died, that’s not true.
Now, those horrible yucky people on that other side, they are so happy now, they think that this will help them get rid of me, because they think that my people will not want me to stay around anymore. Seriously, have they looked at my most devout followers, they love me so crazy no matter what I say or do, now or in the past.
They are so foolish, this will not stop me from winning again. As far as my followers are concerned, in their minds, I can do wrong. This is just a bump. One thing is bugging me, how dare that guy betray me like this, doesn’t he know who I am, that I am the important one, that they are not allowed to do this to me, I could scream. Now I have to listen to all the nasty ones when they are being mean to me, and I have to try and make them see things my way, that my way is the only good one. I need to stay on this plan, and just bluff my way through, you know what they say, fake it until you make it.
I have to act sincere, and look like I feel bad about this, that I was just trying to keep things from getting too bad, and keep all the people out there from being scared and stopping them from being panicked. It will be a stretch, I need to appear to care, and that I feel so bad that people feel like they were let down, and even lied to. I have to be nice, can you believe that? It’s going to be so hard, instead of the people being so nice to me all the time, I have to try and do that now.
Why couldn’t that stupid book have been delayed from being put out, ugh, why are people trying all the time to make my life so hard; if only they knew just how hard it is to be me, and have to deal with all of this stuff, and have to act like I feel bad. To be honest, though, really, the only thing I feel bad about is the fact that this info got out, and now I have to act all sorry like, so gross. Having to act like that, it makes my skin crawl, because having to act like I did something wrong, when everything I do is always right, this is just nuts.
Well, I needed this few minutes to get that out, thanks, buddy. Now I have to go back to that office, and listen to the borons tell me that I have to be nice, ugh again. Yuck, so, hopefully I will get to talk to you later.
Well, bye for now. Love you.
