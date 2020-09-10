Oh. My. God. What the hell 2020? This was supposed to be THE YEAR. I mean, seriously? This was supposed to be the most awesome year EVER. Cinco De Mayo fell on a Taco Tuesday. Halloween falls on a Saturday and with a full moon, natch.
But no. You had to go and fuck it right up. Fires in Australia. Fires on the West Coast. Two hurricanes in the Gulf. The worst recession since the Great Depression. A global pandemic. Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman and John Lewis.
Really, 2020? Kobe, Representative Lewis and Black Panther?
You bitch.
We don’t have enough space to list them all, but 2020 included the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others at the hands of police sparking uprisings and outcry like this country hasn’t seen since the Civil Rights Movement. Because, at the very least, Black Lives Matter.
And the murder hornets? We don’t talk about them.
Layered over all of this is the continued incompetence of the current Orange Dude in the White House. Who, amazingly (but not shockingly because he really is that stupid), was caught on tape admitting to knowing that the CoVid-19 was much more contagious than he continues to say it is – 200,000 American deaths later.
I don’t know about y’all, but this entire year has been EXHAUSTING. Like, I’m tired in my bones. In my soul. I want to cry many days because of frustration with feeling powerless to do any damn thing. Alternatively, on the days I don’t want to cry, I’m fired up to do something amazing that will “change the world.” Then, back to tears.
I have seen a lot of folks on Twitter and FB talk about feeling like this. We are all depressed. We are all exhausted.
As we barrel toward Election Day, are we remembering to take care of ourselves so that we can enjoy a victory in November?
Don’t lie.
You and I both know that we, as a collective, are not. We are not taking care of ourselves and we are depressed as all get out.
It has been the hardest year that many of us have ever faced. We have experienced a collective trauma that just seems to continue. Hour after hour. Day after day. Month after month.
So, how do we right our own worlds? Not the collective, larger community around us, but our own lives? How do we make it so that we can get up every morning and do what needs to be done?
No matter who you are, no matter what pre-existing health (physical or mental) conditions you may have, the first step is to recognize that you are tired/depressed/overwhelmed and embrace it. Know that it is OK to feel like this and that you are not alone.
The second thing, and this is a must to survive, is this: remember to put down the load once in a while. Reserve a day a week for just yourself and/or your family. And I’m not talking about a day that you do all the chores and errands you’ve put off all week. I’m talking about a day where you go for a hike or a picnic or have a movie marathon of family favorite movies in the living room. A day to live in the moment, appreciate the love and shelter you have around you. A day to just be.
“But, Robin,” you say. “I have to work and I don’t have the money to do those kinds of things!”
This is a fair assessment, especially for those of us that are living alone (like myself) or are the sole money earners in the household.
Can’t do a day? Do a couple of hours. Do an evening. Do a morning.
You have to make some time for yourself to make it through this. It is so tempting to be on Twitter or Facebook or WaPo all day, especially when we can hold those things in our hands wherever we are. But you must unplug to save your mental and emotional health.
This work is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s also the work of a choir. When you have to put down the load, there is someone to pick it up for you and keep the movement going while you take a breather.
I love all of my Resistance Family here on Twitter and Facebook and I worry about you. You cannot immerse yourself in the cesspool that is social media and not carry that stank with you everywhere. You have to disengage. To save your sanity and, possibly, your marriage.
Normally, at the end of my articles, I would put a reminder about something that has happened on the larger political stage. Today, I’m going to put a different kind of reminder:
Remember to breathe – without breathing there is no life
Remember to hydrate – we’re more water than anything and it makes our bodies happy
Remember to eat – food is necessary to keep moving forward
Remember to love – not just those around you, but yourself
Remember to connect – with loved ones and yourself.
Most of all, remember that if you need help making it through the day, you can reach out to me and I will help you or help you find resources in your town that will help you make it through the day.
You are not alone in feeling overwhelmed in 2020. I am on that journey with you, feeling overwhelmed, too. We will make it together, I promise.