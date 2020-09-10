Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary star of stage and screen died September 10, 2020. The British actress has been battling cancer since her diagnosis in March. Rigg died peacefully with her family by her side at her home in London, England. She was 82.
Rigg made her professional stage debut in The Caucasian Chalk Circle in 1957 and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1959. She made her Broadway debut in the 1971 production of Abelard & Heloise. Her additional stage credits include The Misanthrope, Medea, Colette, Follies, Mother Courage, Suddenly Last Summer, All About my Mother, The Cherry Orchard, Pygmalion, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and My Fair Lady.
Rigg was nominated for 4 Tony Awards, winning one for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for Medea.
Rigg was primarily known for her TV and film work. Some of her most memorable roles include Emma Peel on the popular long running series THE AVENGERS (1961), Countess Teresa di Vicenzo, wife of James Bond, in ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE (1969) and Olenna Tyrell, in GAME OF THRONES (2013).
Rigg’s additional television and film credits include A MIDSUMMER’S NIGHT’S DREAM (1968), JULIUS CAESAR (1970),THE HOSPITAL (1971), AFFAIRS OF THE HEART (1974), A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (1977), MASTERPIECE MYSTERY (1980), THE GREAT MUPPET CAPER (1981), WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION (1982), KING LEAR (1983), THE WORST WITCH (1986), AVONLEA (1990), SAMSON AND DELILAH (1996), REBECCA (1997), THE AMERICAN (1998), MURDER IN MIND (2001), HEIDI (2005), THE PAINTED VEIL (2006), DOCTOR WHO (2005), and VICTORIA (2016).
Rigg won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for THE HOSPITAL. Rigg received a total of ten Emmy nominations throughout her career and won one for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for REBECCA.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Diana Rigg’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers