The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show has been on the Ringside Report Web TV Channel on YouTube since 2015 when it started in Tulsa, Oklahoma. From there, it moved to Saint John, Indiana. “Bad” Brad has interviewed world champion boxers, movie stars and other interesting people from the business world. With Ringside Report.com filling his plate, Berkwitt had to sideline his show for a few months. Shortly thereafter, Covid-19 attacked US Shores.
Like so many who have no issues wearing masks and social distancing, “Bad” Brad has done so for his fellow man and woman, with the mindset that he wants to be a part of the solution, not add to the problem! It has been said that necessity is the mother of invention. With social distancing in mind, it has become necessary to adapt from the usual face-to-face interviews to something safer. Never one to miss the boat, he explored different platforms, eventually settling on Zoom interviews. With his producer Debbie “D2” Edwards on board, the adaptation was made and the rest will be history.
Sunday, September 13th at 2:00 PM EST, “Bad” Brad Berkwitt brings you a blockbuster interview with President Donald J. Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, Author of the best-selling book, “TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH”.
Sunday, September 13th at 2:00 PM EST, "Bad" Brad Berkwitt brings you a blockbuster interview with President Donald J. Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, Author of the best-selling book, "TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH".
This is one show you will not want to miss…