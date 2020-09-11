The attacks happened in the afternoon for me.
We were stationed at Aviano AB in northern Italy when the planes flew into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the Pennsylvania countryside, 6 hours ahead of the East Coast.
In my mind, I can see myself prepping for dinner when my neighbor came and told me what had happened. I remember the fear of being an American in a foreign country, living in a local community without protection, when it happened. We didn’t understand what was going on, just that America was under attack.
And we represented America in the town of Maniago, Italy.
I remember abandoning preparing dinner to sit in front of the television watching Armed Forces Network (AFN). I remember driving to the local pizzeria to order dinner and the chef coming out from behind his prep counter to hug me and tell me, in his broken English, that he loved America.
I cried on his shoulder in the middle of an Italian pizza joint.
In the years since the attack, we have talked about the mistakes that were made, the signs that were missed, the incompetence of a different administration during a different crisis.
We’ve remembered the victims, their families, the lives cut short and futures lost.
Today is the 19th anniversary of the deadliest attack on Americans. A shared trauma. A world changing moment.
On this anniversary, I want to remember the many Americans who have died in Afghanistan and Iraq in a war that has gone on, without break, since 2001.
Today, I want to remember the children born in 2000 and 2001 that are being deployed to fight in the same war that their fathers and mothers originated.
Today, I want to remember an entire generation of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines that we have lost to death, PTSD, and indifferent federal agencies that have failed to support them when they came home.
The official death toll of 9/11 is 2,977 people dead.
The official death toll of the post-9/11 war in Afghanistan and Iraq is 14,383.
Today we remember the 17,360 civilians and military that were killed in, or because of, the 9/11 attacks.
Today we remember all the victims, in uniform and out.
As a reminder:
It has been nine days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 77 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.