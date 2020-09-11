President Donald Trump knew about the deadly threat of the coronavirus as early as February, but deliberately downplayed it, he admitted to veteran journalist Bob Woodward in a series of interviews. Trump has publicly said — repeatedly — that COVID-19, which has now killed more than 190,000 Americans, would, on April first (of this year), “poof, disappear, like a miracle.” On Wednesday, September 9th, Trump described himself as a “cheerleader for this country” who didn’t “want to create panic.” Trump is, simply put, a LYING, degenerate, lowlife, sleazy, slimy sack of manure.
What makes his totalitarian desires even worse though are the morons, numbskulls, nitwits and various other forms of sub-human idiots who support him.
The question that has to be asked is simple: Are they blind to the horrors of and created and caused by Trump or are they simply stupid?
Many times over the past some months I have had various people to whom I and others have pointed out Trump’s unending and total failings respond by saying, “well what about Hillary?” or “Well what about the Clintons?” or “Well what about Obama?” or “Well what about….?” And the list of “well, what abouts…” is always endless. Besides those nonsensical replies and the fact that I always answer by clearly stating that none of those people are in office today, there is always the totally false and utter garbage that anybody who is a liberal or a Democrat or a progressive is a socialist and will tax us to death. The total moronocity of those comments is enough to make any sane person gag, but, yes, it gets even worse.
I have, almost since he rigged the election and lost by 2.87 million on votes yet still got into the White House, said the same things to anybody who tries to defend the indefensible:
“Why do you not respond to the truth and facts about him?” To which the blithe non-reply is either silence or simply the ignoring of the question. However, undeterred, I continue:
“He is a sleazy, slimy, lowlife, degenerate, female crotch-grabbing, philandering, whore mongering, porn star loving lowlife. Is that who you want as a president?” And the non-answer is always the same, the person being queried acting as if the question was never asked and simply ignoring truth and facts which is the hallmark of the Hitlerian Trumpite cult, very similar to the actions and behaviors exhibited by the followers of one Adolph Hitler.
And with that I continue: “He has stiffed and screwed almost every employee and contractor who he has ever employed or dealt with and his unending tax dodging ranks almost at the very top of that shameful action in American history. And what about the fact that he has screwed tens of if not hundreds of thousands of Americans with his phony enterprises including, among so many others, Trump Air and Trump University?” And with that the willful silence continues on the part of the cultists.
The worst (or the best), though, is yet to come, because following all of that I bring it down to brass tacks: “How in god’s name can you be supporting a liar, a coward and a traitor?” With that, many of them finally sputter out an answer, a totally inane, illogical, thoughtless, pathetic blurbing of nonsense: “Oh, there’s no proof that he colluded with the Russians.”
Yes, there is proof. He did collude with the Russians and that snake, that piece of vermin who defiles the Oval Office every time he even gets near it and every time he slithers in there is, simply put, a horrific liar, a total coward, and a completely corrupt traitor, and that is who his virulently vicious, vilely vulgar, hysterically histrionic and totally misled and misguided idiot fan club, many of them now composing an even more shameful group called “Qanon” are supporting. They are as disgusting as he is, perhaps even more so.
Next time we visit, dear readers, I will discuss the QAnon phenomenon, something that no rational, logical, thoughtful, caring or decent human being can comprehend.
Stay safe, all, and be well.