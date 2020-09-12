She’s A Rainbow: The Rolling Stones – Ringside Report Classic Song of the Day
September 12th, 2020 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
Any fans of this show?
https://t.co/mfkqNhfsnk
@mayaj1973 Thanks!
@BadBradRSR I’ll make sure to add the link to the top on the next announcement! 💙👍🏽
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE CHALLENGE:
Tag 5 people and show trump that ALL Americans know the Pledge of Allegiance.🇺🇲
A PRESIDENT SHOULD TOO!
@Rosie
@HamillHimself
@BillyBaldwin
@funder
@DemWrite
Thank you @lindyli!
#PledgeOfAllegiance
#PledgeOfAllegianceChallenge
@mayaj1973 Thanks! I realized after I did the last blitz, I forgot to put it and came back in a tweet on them with the link....