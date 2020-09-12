Article and Photo by Robin Edgell, LMSW
Did y’all know that the entire West Coast is burning?
Like burning burning. The largest number of wildfires that the West Coast has seen at once in, well, forever.
The picture at the top of this article? That one of that looks like a streetlight on a foggy night?
That’s the sun.
In Tucson, Arizona.
At 5:00 pm.
The nearest fire to me is the Apple Fire in Banning, California.
That’s more than 400 miles away.
The fires are so bad in Oregon, the sky is an apocalyptic red.
My parents live across the Puget Sound from Seattle, on the Peninsula. There are no fires on the west side of Washington. There are on the East Side. And in Oregon. They have ash falling on their balcony and they can smell the smoke in their house.
Climate change isn’t on its way. It’s here, folks.
And what does our intrepid Cheeto-faced Shit Gibbon of a President do? Well, he tells the folks in California that they should have “raked the forests” better.
Because he’s a fucking idiot.
Washington, Oregon and California all have governors that have, tactfully, told the dude in the White House that they don’t want his help to combat protests.
You know, those pesky First Amendment things that citizens of the US do when they don’t agree with stuff. Like cops killing civilians.
Because they told him to go fuck up his own house and to stay out of theirs, he has not said a word about the fires nor offered any national help.
But, I mean, states that haven’t explicitly dissed him are being ignored, too. Louisiana needs help. Lake Charles took a direct hit from Hurricane Laura, but haven’t heard him say a word about that, either.
Maybe he doesn’t want to draw attention to the fact that he pillaged FEMA’s budget for some wall that can’t even withstand a stiff breeze.
But I digress.
When President Obama was in office, he had an agenda of ensuring the reduction of carbon emissions through the expansion and use of renewable energy, like windmills and solar.
The Daft Fucker in the White House thinks that windmills kill lots of birds.
I mean, you have to shake your head in amazement that anyone that stupid can dress himself, much less “run a nation.”
But it’s not all bad.
Many of you may know that prison inmates are often used to assist when fighting wildfires. They are out there risking their lives, just like the hero firefighters that we celebrate, for pennies a day. Then, when they are released from prison, they cannot use that experience to get a job as a firefighter because they have a criminal record. Many of the wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington were big, but not unreasonably so. They couldn’t be contained sooner because the prison population, the one that would normally help out, had to be quarantined due to CoVid-19.
Today, California moved to change that.
Governor Gavin Newsom passed a bill making it easier for those that served as a firefighter while they were also serving a sentence to get a job as a paid firefighter after they get released.
Now, I don’t know all the particulars, but it makes me think a little better of Gov. Newsom. Balances out the fact that he was married to that woman that yelled a lot at the GOP convention and is now dating Donny, Jr.
Yeah, they were married.
Just goes to show that you don’t always fuck up. Sometimes you can fuck down. Way, way down.
As a reminder:
It has been ten days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 78 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.