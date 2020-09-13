The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, it’s me again. It’s been like crazy, ever since that stupid report came out showing that I didn’t tell everyone how bad that stupid virus actually was, seriously, it’s so stupid. Like I was going to tell people how bad it was, and that I was trying to get that deal signed before I could start dealing with that thing. Yes, people died, but it’s not like I caused them to get sick, they are acting like it’s all my fault, it’s so not fair.
They are making it seem like I didn’t care, how was I supposed to stop it from spreading. They keep talking about how I should have done things quicker like shutting the country down faster than I did, keeping things closed longer, and making it so that people had to wear masks all the time.
Don’t they understand if I had done that, I would have lost a lot of my followers, and this could cause me to lose that election thing in November. Seriously, I am so sick and tired of people blaming me for it, and being so mean to me about it. Like I said in that interview thing with that nasty Jonny, it is what it is. People are dying, and I can’t stop it.
It’s not my fault, I am pushing for that stupid cure, the vaccine to be finished as soon as possible. I know that if I can get it out before the election, people will be so happy that they will all vote for me, to stay president, and that is important. I don’t really know what the fuss is, because people die all the time, it’s just more right now than usual.
Why should I care about the people that don’t like me? I don’t see why it is so important, they are acting like I have torn the country apart, or something like that. Can’t they see that I have made America great, the way it should be, and we can’t let the other two win, because they will want to change all the great things I have done for this country.
They don’t understand just what a job I have done since I have been in that office, and that they can’t do it the same way as I have. My people won’t let me go, they will probably even fight to keep me in here, because they know that I understand what they want, and feel the same, most of the time. Yes, they will defend and protect me, and how we want the US to be. I think the country is the best it can be, and I can’t see why anyone would want to change it back to the way it was before I was elected. I know that I am the best thing, the best president this place has ever had, and no one will ever be able to do the same as I have. They are all just jealous of me, and I know what is best, so I will only do what I want, I don’t care what any of those people who are supposed to be listening to me want, I am the boss, and it’s going to be what I want, who cares about anyone else thinks or wants me to do.
Hey bud, thanks for letting me vent, I just need to get this out before I say something foolish in front of all those nasty fake news people. Well, talk to you later, back to the boring room.
Bye for now, love you.
