Comments are closed.
*Isn't having not have... @Twitter get that EDIT BUTTON!!!!!!!!!!!!
@BethanyLArmstr1 Not surprised that he pays them shit because they are shit!
If you missed it yesterday, here’s my exclusive interview with the compassionate, witty, smart & classy @MaryLTrump.
Lots of great shows coming up, so I welcome you to subscribe...
https://t.co/mYAjF8aZFf
Interesting that Trump isn't have or is he still, making his Cult sign death waivers to attend his Hitler rallies?
That's art baby... I feel it in my soul. Lovely work!!! https://t.co/UWa1Iyndk7
https://t.co/o5WZMC6tZi @Holiday1326 @CripCamper2020 @mayaj1973 @JanetGraceMusic @LenaLoves6 @Jim9482 @LarryDaniels4u @Sarahjstoll @KuhelJr @stayceespeaks @DarkLordSlush @RobinEdgell1 @BethanyLArmstr1 @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 @AdamVenzr @AlexaNielsen6 @__CarpeDiem__3