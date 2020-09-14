Oh my. What a weekend. I mean 2020 doesn’t really care what day it dumps its garbage on us, but maybe there was some stuff that you missed. So, let’s talk about what happened.
My Publisher, “Bad” Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) posted an AMAZING interview with Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., Donald Trump’s niece, and best-selling author of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.” This is a woman who knows her stuff and knows Donald Trump will take us all down, given the chance. You can watch the interview HERE.
The West Coast is burning. From Washington down to Southern California, the West is going up in flames. Apocalyptic skies in Oregon and air pollution that is the equivalent to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes a day has been the norm for the past week. Even here in Tucson, the air quality has been affected by these fires. As of Sunday, over 3.3 million acres have burned in California alone, making this the worst year for wildfires in the known history. Please keep the firefighters and those affected by the fires in your thoughts.
On Sunday, Trump Tweeted about having won the “highly honored Bay of Pigs Award.” As will be no surprise to anyone, such an award does not exist. It’s fake. However, the Veterans of the Bay of Pigs are a group and they did endorse Trump in 2016. As one tweet from Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) wrote, “But if it did, it would be appropriate to give it to Trump, because the Bay of Pigs invasion was a monumental failure and foreign policy disaster.” Yeah, that pretty much sums up the last 3.5 years.
Trump faced another setback this weekend, when the Reno Airport refused to allow him to hold a rally in one of their hangars saying that it violated the state’s 50-person limit on public gatherings. So, instead, he held it in Minden, 45 minutes south of Reno.
(As a reference, the Veteran’s Memorial in France that he couldn’t go to because it was too far away? Yeah, that was about 40 miles. It’s all about him.) In Minden, Trump supporters didn’t bother with face masks (cuz they’re lame, right), nor social distancing. This video from Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) shows Trump supporters rushing the barricades to get a good view of Trump.
I mean, I guess you can say that Trump specializes in Super Spreader events, right?
Speaking of that…..
Bob Woodward, famed investigative journalist that broke the Watergate story with his partner, released audio of Trump last week stating that Trump knew that CoViD-19 was much more contagious than the flu. That Trump knew this in February, including knowing that CoViD was airborne. Yet he has continued, to this day, to not encourage social distancing or mask wearing. Which led to Sturgis being held in South Dakota. Now we know that this is the largest super-spreader event in all of US history, with the cost to public health projected to be over $12 million dollars.
There are 194,000 US Citizens dead of CoViD-19 as of yesterday, 13 September.
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican Party and niece of Senator Mitt Romney, tweeted this weekend that “Joe Biden can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus. The truth hurts, Joe!” Because, apparently, it is possible for someone to say something so incredibly stupid that you don’t have the words to respond and not be Donald Trump.
Tropical Storm Sally is headed for the Gulf Coast, this just weeks after Hurricane Laura directly hit Lake Charles, LA. Hurricane Laura was 7 MPH short of a Cat 5 Hurricane, the same size as Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Lake Charles has been decimated and still does not have electricity and many are having problems finding clean water. FEMA has been unresponsive, according to many folks that I have spoken with down there, and the Administration has not spoken about the devastation in the area in any detail.
We’re a mess, y’all, that’s for sure.
What should we expect to see this week?
The weather patterns in the Pacific are shifting and, by late this week, will hopefully bring relief to the West Coast. There should be some moisture moving in and some cooler temps. The change will also allow for a clearing out of the nasty smoke that has affected so many of us for the past week. Here’s to hoping that Mother Nature gives us a break. She owes us after the Coronavirus and the Murder Hornets.
I think, and this is just my opinion, that we will see a lot of folks continue to speak about Woodward’s tapes as a lead up to the release of his newest book, “Rage” on Tuesday.
We’ll also continue to see a lot of talk about polls and how Biden is doing compared to Trump. Take heart from the polls, if you’d like, but don’t stop working as hard as you can for your candidate. We know from 2016 that polls can be very, very wrong. I have a sinking feeling that a lot of the folks polled are not confessing to being Trump voters, so we cannot trust the polling numbers. Plan accordingly.
This week, you should also solidify your election plans. Are you going in person? Where is your nearest polling place? When do they open? What are the state requirements? Are you voting by mail? Do you have first class stamps to put on the envelope? Are you doing an absentee ballot and then dropping it off? Where are you dropping it? Make your plan now so that you know what you’re doing and when you can, legally, do it. Remember, kids, voting twice in a national election is illegal, no matter what Trump and his folks say.
Starting tomorrow, I’m going to be focusing on Republican Senators that are up for re-election this year, who their challenger is and give you they’re endorsements. This new feature will be called Traitor Tuesday.
Make of that what you will.
Every Monday, you’ll get a hint of who I’m going to be profiling on Tuesday. Here’s your first hint:
This Senator was sworn in as a Senator in 2018 after the people rejected them in a fair election. If this Senator wins in 2020, they will have to run for re-election again in 2022.
Have a wonderful Monday!
As a reminder:
It has been 12 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
