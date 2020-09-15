Last week opened the NFL season. Just like everything else in this whacky rollercoaster drama of a year, the NFL has joined every major event since March in being done just a little bit different. This is the first year where no preseason games have been played in the modern era. This is the first year where Tom Brady will not come running out of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro as a Patriot since he entered the league. This is the first time in 50 years the Kansas City Chiefs will defend a championship.
Most importantly, this is the first year the NFL proceeds on with the weight of embarrassment in admitting they were wrong in the handling of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the National Anthem. The NFL is a multi-billion dollar private enterprise that has battled with the acceptance of protesting racial injustice in America since “Kap” triggered a movement to kneel during the National Anthem responding to police brutality against African Americans in this nation back in 2016.
The proceeding outrage between fans, owners and the league ranged at different scales. The trend to have players kneeling throughout the anthem in protest continued and so did the rise in fans claiming they were through with the NFL. Owners became outspoken to either accept or emphasize a disappointment in the movement. Some going as far as trying to ban the act. The league, whether openly admitted or not, blackballed a young Colin Kaepernick entering the true prime of his career.
I am a die-hard 49ers fan. Frankly, I thought his performance was declining just a little bit, but still far better than any backup in the league at the very least. He could have competed for any open job. After leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 against the Ravens, things began changing in San Francisco from a roster perspective. Injuries, early retirements, and coach squabbles with the GM ultimately forced Jim Harbaugh to leave as coach and return to the University of Michigan. Changing offenses and rotating pieces of the puzzle on offense expedited that perceptive decline. Safe to say that after that Super Bowl loss in his rookie season, it all went downhill in San Francisco. Arguably, his declining play magnified his political actions on the NFL’s national platform.
Since 2016, fans, well, people, have become increasingly more vocal on criticizing the NFL’s players who take a knee during the anthem. Some criticisms have led to the extreme notion that they would be done with the NFL. My response has always openly been to that of an expression of who cares? Leave.
This notion of disrespecting the flag by taking a knee is a complete falsehood. Anyone who knows what this country stands for realizes the protected right to do so. The interpretation of disrespect is bluntly wrong. Claims that the expression is a slap in the face to the soldiers who fought and died for this country roared through any platform these low IQ individuals could access. It is not about what is legal or protected with these people. Law enforcement has generally picked this side of the battle, maybe not so much for that reason, but let us be clear, the movement was mainly depicting them as the bad guys. And to be clear, the message Kap was raising awareness to, they were the bad guys.
In consideration, the clearness of how wrong these people are is ever more rampant and continuously showing the prejudicial, or stereotyping type of people they are. The message of the troops are being disrespected in this action generalizes the idea that all military members despise this action. This has consistently been debunked as many military members, current and ex, show support for the movement and never considered kneeling as a sign of disrespect. It is the same generalization that claims the same military members are all raging red republicans supporting the MAGAt movement.
Now were in 2020. We have had the most unstable America I can remember in times past. We have every event bringing tension and being politicized, continuing to divide the country. The continuing of events concerning police brutality against African Americans have been a low light to this year. A continued disappointment that we have not done better. As the first major event of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, the nation broke out into continued cries for fixing this problem. Many acts of protests to the topic between Floyd’s death and others drew more attention to the NFL and their handling of Colin Kaepernick. The NFL has shown clear acknowledgement to what was happening in 2016 and the conceptual idea that this awareness being ignored in 2016 was a mistake. I would not define this acknowledgement as remorse, but rather a carefully scripted legally appropriate response to a sensitive topic. I hope I am wrong, but that is my opinion.
I should also express the concept that I do not believe the NFL as an executive corporation, nor the NFL’s personnel in players, coaches and other staff are racist. I clearly see how that perception could be claimed. This is a league who drew up punishments for use of the “N” word used in play. Race is a sensitive issue in the NFL and has been since the years of Gayle Sayers and Brian Piccolo. Acts portraying racism are not tolerated, as in any business. But that is the point I am trying to make. This is a business. Like any other major corporation, there are politics. Ultimately, the only color the NFL sees is green.
As the social events of protesting continue, the increasing Black Lives Matter recognition in a Trump America has increased tensions amongst citizens. Like everything else this year, the simple concept of human equality has been wrapped within political agendas. Political polarity is the worst it has ever been in this country. One thing it has accomplished is the act of finger pointing. Those of us who are free thinkers and on the liberal side translate the resistance of BLM to being racist. Since BLM is more of a liberal agenda by partisanship, leftists and democrats are the good guys in our vision. Right, wrong, or indifferent, many of us, myself clearly included, have used platforms to draw the resistance of human rights conceptually to a racist President.
The right-minded stand firm in their approach that BLM is ridiculous because all lives matter. They take offense to being called racist when they believe they are caring for all people. Which clearly has worked so well to this point. They ignorantly miss the point that the grand scheme has clearly ignored African American’s in their boasting of all lives matter. Led by an idiot, these blind followers hear Cheeto Man blast the NFL for allowing the kneeling during the anthem and add their own interpretation to turning their back to the league.
The MAGA Messiah has time and time again proven his ignorance to the constitution. He has continuously ignored basic rights of people. Reports have even come out as of late of his already identified ability to be “two-faced” with his comments of how soldiers are suckers. He does not care about soldiers. He does not care about anyone that isn’t in his inner circle. He has become the President of the Red States, when he needs to be the President of the United States. Most importantly, he has exposed himself as a racist. Plain and simple.
As the 2020 football season opened, the divide in the country becomes clearer than ever. We have politicized a kid’s game. We have taken an event that gives so many joys to watch and be entertained and made it another battle in the war of right and wrong during this tense political time. Many of us still watch football and place our bets. Live or die by the wins and loses of our teams. Live Sunday to Sunday. But there is a considerable noise of people saying they are done with the NFL. I continue to say, “Good Riddance.” The NFL may openly and honestly hurt a little bit this year with down attendance leading to lower revenues in concessions or merch, but we are still in the middle of a pandemic- one that our President downplayed and allowed to spread causing the deaths of over 165K people. Like every business, the impact of the pandemic will be felt. However, there is a news flash, that impact is not going to be felt from the racist idiots who do move on from the NFL viewership. The NFL does not need you. The NFL will be just fine without you.
