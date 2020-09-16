By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
It’s panic stations at the Not So White House…
Some change there then…
Picture the scene…
Mr. Trump is confused.
No change there then…
The nurse has been and gone and the aide, Mr. Orange has said some unkind things and then left too.
Mr. Trump is all alone…
Just then there is a knock on the door.
Mr. Trump decides to answer it himself, gets up and walks to the door. He realizes that it might be a threat to his safety just as the door is opened from the other side and Mr. Giuliani strides in.
Ironically the biggest threat to his security is now in the room…
“Mr. President, Mr. President, what an amazing performance. I have to say that I am just on your team. So, on your team. So much on your team.”
Mr. Trump turns his head to one side, like a Labrador who does not understand what he is being told, except Labradors are cute.
Mr. Giuliani continues, “Ignore the rest, I have always said that nobody sums things up as well as you do. You are the best at summing things up in the entire world. NOBODY, and I mean NOBODY, sums things up better than you. Is that, not right, General?”
Rather than speaking to Mr. Trump, Mr. Giuliani is talking to someone behind him. Mr. Trump turns and notices a five-star general has entered the room without being noticed and stealthily. The general goes so speak, “Actually I think…”
“No matter,” Mr. Giuliani holds up his hand to stop the general speaking. “We have a chance here Mr. President to run this into the biggest campaign win ever. In the history of campaign wins. You hearing me there?”
Mr. Trump likes the sound of that.
The nurse didn’t think that.
Mr. Orange didn’t think that.
But Mr. Giuliani does.
That’s a good thing. Isn’t it?
Before he can think any more, Mr. Giuliani speaks again. “Right. Strategy. Let us clear up what you said. General, can you tell us what, line by line might be the issues here.”
The General clears his throat.
“The President said that the cemetery in Paris is filled with losers, sir.”
“Maybe it is. Have we checked?” Mr. Giuliani is quick to counter.
“It’s all American war dead sir.”
“But the point is, soldier, that they did not and I mean it is no fault, no fault at all of theirs, anyway. They did not survive. Am I right?”
The General is momentarily thrown. Is this man suggesting they bury people alive?
“Sir, they were dead when they were buried.”
“Maybe they were. Have we checked?” Mr. Giuliani is quick to counter.
“I am convinced they did sir.”
Mr. Giuliani turns to Mr. Trump. “We might need to get clever on this.” He turns to the general once again, “What else?”
“Sir, Mr. President said that the US soldiers who died at Belleau Wood were suckers.”
“In which constituency is this wood?”
“Sir?” asks the confused general.
“Soldier, in what state is this wood? Is it a blue state, a swing state or one of ours?”
The General realizes what his mistake is. He is using logic with idiots. “It’s in France sir.”
“Never heard of it,” says Mr. Giuliani.
He turns to Mr. Trump and continues, “One we can afford to lose.”
Then he laughs at his own joke for far too long, realizes nobody else is laughing and then turns to the General. “Anything else soldier?”
The general takes a big breath, “Mr. President once said he didn’t like Senator John McCain because he got captured sir and that was..”
Mr. Giuliani cuts him off. “The man got caught. Others did not. Rest easy General and take your leave.”
Realizing his ordeal may well be over, the General walks out but not before considering if he could kill both and escape without anyone stopping him. Not fifteen minutes before he had been given the offer of an alibi if he did so.
It was a joke, wasn’t it?
Mr. Giuliani turns to Mr. Trump and says, “Right Donald, here is the deal, this is fake news. Listening?” Mr. Trump nods.
“These are fallen heroes, repeat that.”
Mr. Trump does.
“Nobody’s done what you’ve done with the budgets, with the military budgets, with getting pay raises for our military. Got it?”
Mr. Trump nods.
“Donald, this is a disgraceful situation by a magazine that’s a terrible magazine. Got it?”
Mr. Trump nods.
“I cannot prove it but I think this came from John Kelly, you know the one who was unable to handle the pressure of this job? Got it?”
Mr. Trump nods.
“Let’s send Pompeo to Fox to deny it. Got it?”
Mr. Trump nods.
“Right, Donald happy to save your ass one more time. I am off now to see if I can dig up anything for Ms Maxwell. She sends her best wishes by the way.”
With that Mr. Giuliani turns on his heel and leaves.
Mr. Trump for the first time, has an uneasy feeling about all of this and just wishes that things would all go away… He thinks they might not as he sits and tries to get his crayons out the locked drawer on his desk; he really did upset nurse and Mr. Orange today…
Whilst the author asserts his right to this as an almost original tale, any similarities to persons real or imagined are deliberate. However as there is little or no evidence that Mr Trump has ever had crayons locked away in his desk drawer, as far as he is aware, this is clearly fictional and never actually happened.
Over the last few weeks, it has been reported that, in addition to being very dismissive of the efforts of John McCain during the Vietnam War Donald Trump has referred to fallen war heroes as losers and suckers. Donald Trump has denied saying things like this and there are people who think that a man of high moral standing would never sully his name nor that of his office in saying such an atrocious and appalling thing: the rest of know the truth.