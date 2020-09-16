Being somewhat of a night owl, I normally get my inspiration to do just about anything in the very late hours of the evening, or very early hours of the morning. It’s now 4:30 AM, by the way. This has been a pattern throughout my entire life, and I’ve managed to work my career around my odd sleeping hours. One of the benefits (and I contend there are many. I have a list) of my late-night stirring was the transitional-hour movies which were aired during my youth in the 1970s. So many of which I had never heard of; were not the subject of discussion anywhere in my growing, but still limited sphere; not classics by any standard, and thus relegated to the dusty basement vaults of local TV stations, the keys to which in custody of the night porter, who was probably dressed in black, and sitting on his desk, a dog-eared copy of the “Complete Works of Ray Bradbury.” Perfect!
The night porter gifted me with my first exposure to the great world of films. Many of which were science fiction. Some good, some not so good. All worthy of the 2AM slot. For me, 2AM was a time for discovery. And weird conversations in the school cafeteria. I remember a few. It was those delectable hours in the somber dead of night, alone with my TV—transfixed, that sent me on my journey of discovery of life through film. A fascination alive and well with me today.
What I didn’t realize is so many of these films were speaking to me in ways I didn’t quite understand in my formative years. It’s only in retrospect that I realize, even to this day, the messages, and perhaps, influence these films have informed and impacted in my adult life. That’s not to say that they’ve laid down a road map for my life, but certainly, whether consciously or subconsciously, over the years I have thought about the messages imparted by these great storytellers. For these films, especially the B films, it was really the writing, and to a lesser degree the directing. And least of all, the acting. Whichever it was, they nevertheless spoke to me. Here are my top five. Old and new.
5. The Last Man On Earth (1964). Based on the book by Richard Matheson entitled “I am legend”; Vincent Price plays the “Last Man on Earth.” By now, you all know the story. It has been reprised over the years with loosely based films, my favorite of those is “28 Days Later.” Finally, a remake was done in 2006 starring Will Smith using the book title “I am legend” of which I am not a fan. This story is well beyond the superficial “how many ghouls can I kill in creative ways”. It is a story about human ingenuity and resourcefulness in the face of serious dilemma. That, when called to action we can do anything. I think of it as an inspiration for the celebration of the human race. This is especially poignant today with this new version of reality in the backdrop.
4. Interstellar (2014). Directed by the brilliant Christopher Nolan and starring Matthew McConaughey, this film hits hard in the best way. Apart from all the science, wormholes and parallel universes, It’s about sacrifice, if about anything. It’s about doing the right thing. A concept which has been escaping us for far too long. The earth is dying and there is only one solution: find a place where humans can exist other than our planet. Knowing full well he may never return, and never see his family again, McConaughey’s character his willing to risk it all to save human existence. Once again in a small way a parallel with our world today. How far is man willing to go, and how much is he willing to sacrifice for the greater good?
3. Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977). I saw this film in the theater on the big screen. At the time it was just a fascinating film with great special effects, some humor, and the exploration into the great unknown. Is there anybody out there? We are fascinated with the possibility of life outside of our very small place in the universe. The 1970s sparked a new wave of space exploration films, most notably the Star Wars franchise. This one was one of the catalysts. But the more I thought about this film over the years I realized it was about a little bit more than just a “close encounter of the third kind.” Rather, it was about acceptance. Anti-Xenophobia. That we can be friendly with beings that are different than ourselves. Before this film, we were indoctrinated with the notion that aliens were coming here to harm us. What director Steven Spielberg depicted was that this may not be the case at all, and did we ever consider the possibility that the aliens are, in many ways just like us? That they just look different? In fact, they’re probably of much higher intelligence and much more advanced morally and ethically; and, perhaps the human race should be aspiring to elevate to THEIR level. A lot more questions than answers in this film. Questions we should be asking ourselves in the present day.
2. District 9 (2009). I love this film. Simply, an “in your face” mockery of racism. So thinly veiled, it’s comical. In Johannesburg, South Africa an alien ship appears filled with aliens called “The Prawns” who look conspicuously like shrimp. A munitions company is very interested in their technology and puts them up in an isolated, makeshift community of their own–a slum called “District 9.” Over the years, the slum has become more and more dilapidated and since their technology is no longer of much use, the Prawns have become a “nuisance.” They are now the “undesirables” and therefore must be evicted. The man tasked to lead the eviction effort is exposed to a chemical which will transform him into something other than human, and now he needs the Prawns’ help. It’s no accident that the film is set in the capital of post-apartheid South Africa, with the reminder that segregation and exploitation is alive and well, both in SA and around the globe.
1. The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951). Director Robert Wise’s masterpiece based on the story by Harry Bates. This film is simply a cautionary tale about a cautionary tale. A spaceship lands in Washington, D.C. containing a messenger from another planet. His mission is to warn the earthlings of impending doom if they don’t get their act together. The film was released in 1951, in the early stages of the “Cold War.” The message was for all nations to heed the warnings of the visitors from space. On a Christ-like peace mission, Klaatu is an alien, human in appearance, accompanied by a large robot named Gort. Gort is one of an army of robots with incredible destructive powers policing the galaxy to maintain peace, and earth is dangerously close to being destroyed by the Gorts in the interest of maintaining peace. Quite the paradox. One we have lived with since the invention of the Atomic Bomb. This film is especially relevant in light of our currently destabilizing world.
When the world is in peril, artists tend to weigh-in in their own way. Whether it be in the written word, music, paintings and sculpture, and, of course with the advent of film, the newest and most effective way, artists draw from their internal experience. Often times, the most visceral are those emotions induced by the outside world. The communal experiences for which the artist provides the commentary; and, sometimes offers a solution.Contact the Feature Writers