By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
It’s hard to relinquish control when you’ve spent the majority of your life trying to fully grasp it, but recently I’m finding that there’s a limit to how much of it is a good thing. Having a disability like mine can easily give a person control issues. When I was young, pre- high school graduation, I often felt like a prisoner to my disability. Unable to jump into a friend’s car to go to the local hangouts or parties, I sat out a lot of the normal activities that shape a person’s early social development. Even sleeping over at friends’ houses was limited to the friends, or friends’ parents, who felt comfortable with assisting me with my physical needs while visiting them. By the time I reached college age, I was predictably eager to claim my freedom.
I thought moving out of my parents’ home and living with my best friend would transform my life and remove the chains of social isolation I wore. Instead, assisting me with my daily needs turned out to be much more responsibility for my friends than they assumed. They were experiencing a new level of freedom for the first time themselves, and having to be available to help me with day-to-day physical tasks, like getting in and out of bed, dressing, showering, using the bathroom, etc., cut into that freedom way too much. I should have learned from the first-time things went south that I was being too idealistic. My desperation for independence superseded my need for stability, however, and I threw myself into one unstable situation after another reaching for, but never able to grasp, true control over my life.
After two of my closest friendships were damaged by trying to fit them into a professional, work type category for which they didn’t fit, I was relieved when a man who was physically capable of caring for me entered my life. As a bonus, he seemed head over heels for me and I took his desire to do everything for me, including assisting with the physical tasks I was dependent on others for, as further proof of that commitment. Retrospectively, and even on a subconscious level at the time, I knew I wasn’t as attracted to him as I should have been and that I didn’t know him well enough to have moved as fast as I did with him.
Still, I told myself I was in love with him over and over until I believed it. He wanted me to move away with him, to California, on the other side of the country, to live happily ever after together.
Even before we left, I saw the signs of possessiveness. I saw how his insecurity, like poison, filtering into the way he judged others, like my friends, especially any male friends I had. I chose to ignore the red flags because I didn’t want to end up back living with my parents – having to go to bed when they went to bed, not being able to go anywhere unless it fit their work schedule, feeling like a child forever. I told myself that his insecurity would wear off once he saw that I was committed and not going anywhere. I knew he had had a rough childhood, fraught with poverty and abuse. I let that knowledge silence every alarm bell that went off, determined that my love for him would erase his old scars. Having someone who really wanted to take care of me, that wasn’t my mother or father, was simply too perfect an opportunity to throw away. So, I moved to California with him.
As you’ve probably already guessed, his insecurity and possessiveness didn’t improve. It festered like an infected wound. Even though my disability made me unable to physically get away from him and rendered it impossible, he had a paranoia about me cheating on him. When I emphasized how irrational that was given the circumstances, he turned his obsession to my past relationships, even calling my high-school ex-boyfriend to insult him and say humiliating things about me.
The intensity of the abuse became more and more pronounced. I was his physical prisoner. He kept me stuck in bed most days, unable to get out without his lifting me into my wheelchair, and he verbally tortured me by preying on my own insecurities – telling me over and over that my parents were relieved I moved away with him because I had always been a burden to them, and that any guy who had showed interest in me prior to him only did so because I was “an easy target.” He told me I was like “the fat chick guys pick up at the bar because they know she’ll put out.” It should be mentioned that I had less sexual or relationship experience than most people even had by this age. Nonetheless, and I’m not sure how exactly this happens, he eventually convinced me. That I was an ugly, worthless whore who was a burden to everyone, even him, but that unlike anyone else, he still loved me, and he was the only one who ever could.
The abuse was not only psychological. Over time it became physical and sexual too. Before I would escape it, I would be impregnated by him. I was 20 years old. In a very strange and cosmic way, this would turn out to be what saved me. After my daughter was born, he did what any weak and spineless man would do and took off. The birth of my daughter, on the other hand, gave me new motivation to stay alive and give her the childhood she deserved.
I had to live with my parents again for a while, and I know I had never felt so grateful for their support as I did when they were helping make take care of my then, newborn baby girl. It took a long time for me to recover from what he had done to my head and to even start trusting people again, but my parents’ home was the safe haven I needed to start making that recovery. They would end up having to call the police and I would end up having to file a personal protection order because he would call and make threats to harm all of us, even kill us, for “not letting him see his daughter.’ Even though he was the one who had abandoned us. He was always very good at turning himself into the victim.
Though it took some time, I eventually met another man whose cousin, the one who was trying to set us up, I was friends with. He was kind, funny, self-confident, stable, employed…everything that the previous one was not. He seemed to fall in love with my daughter immediately too. What was more is that I was really attracted to him, as much as he was to me. I did not see any of the red flags I had seen at the beginning of the abusive relationship I was trapped in before. I felt a security and comfort with him I hadn’t ever felt with anyone else. Still, we took it slow. We dated for a while with my parents’ blessing before moving in together, with my daughter. At the beginning I remember feeling that perhaps all the horror I had been through before had just been to make me more welcoming, more deserving of the fairy tale I was now living.
This feeling went on for quite a while before problems started to arise in our relationship. It wasn’t any one thing that ruined us and no one’s fault. Life just got the better of us.
One hardship was that I had very little government, or medically insured services back then, and he was both caring for me full time, and working to support us financially. Because he had to work so much and I was home with my daughter a lot without assistance or the ability to go out, I felt very isolated and lonely a lot of the time. I also felt tremendous guilt that I couldn’t be the kind of mom who could take my daughter to the park, or to the apartment complex pool, or anywhere where she could be a normal kid having fun, by myself. Even though we made ends meet, we also dealt with a lot of financial strain. There was more to it too, mistakes on each of our parts which we can now put into perspective, but which we then made excuses or blamed one another for. In the end, we just had been through too much and lost the energy to keep trying to fix the parts that had been broken.
By the time we called it quits, my daughter had long since been calling this man “Dad.” While we were never married, and that was partially due to the fact that I would have lost what little assistance I had to pay for outside help while we were together if we did, we considered my daughter’s and his relationship to be as authentic as if he were her biological father. After all, he was more of one than her actual bio-father ever was. Therefore, our relationship remains amicable to this day. and he has played a huge role in raising my daughter to be the amazing young woman she is.
Still, much of the stress and weight that that relationship crumbled under was directly related to my dependence on him for my physical care and my lack of independence and freedom. As much as I should have known that none of that was my fault, I think that deep down I still partially blamed myself. I still thought of myself as a burden. It didn’t help that people complimented him for being such “a good guy” for being with me when we were together. I knew that wasn’t his fault they were so ignorant, but it hurt me and made me resentful nonetheless.
The next man I would be in a serious relationship with was a wheelchair user like me – an incomplete quadriplegic – and though that wasn’t at all the entire reason I started dating him, I think a part of me took comfort in thinking no one would see me as a burden to him, or like he was doing me any favors by being with me since he was disabled too.
I grew a lot in my independence during our time together. I got my first job and ended up working my way up from part-time, to full time, to a higher paying position, and also earning a bachelor’s, followed by my master’s degree in social work. I also fought for more hours per day of covered services for the personal care I need to be able to work and go to school. It took a while but I was eventually able to drastically increase the number of hours of service per day I was eligible for and I learned a lot about how to advocate for myself.
I never lived with this man in all the eight years we were in a relationship. Due to the strange and often illogical healthcare policies in this country, he didn’t qualify for the same type of caregiving services as I did, so he lived with his mother, who provided him assistance with the physical tasks he needed it for. Our needs were much different. While he was unable to move his lower body at all, he was much stronger in his arms and upper body than me, and therefore able to do some things I could not. He drove himself, for instance, and didn’t require quite as much hands-on care as me. However, living with his mother was a condition of his care that was non-negotiable. He also had 3 sisters and brother-in-laws, which helped with his situation a lot.
I lived all over during these eight years. I was earning money, able to pay my own rent, but having to live with caregivers. While I was getting a lot more hours of service per day than I had in the past, I have never received 24 hours’ worth. No one ever does, Not unless they are living in a group home or sharing their personal care service hours with one or more roommates who also receive care.
I tried that a couple of times too. Let’s just say that living with a person who is also your employee, or with someone you’re sharing care with is extremely difficult to balance. Imagine how hard getting along with regular roommates can be and then add to that having to depend on them for your physical needs or, in the case of sharing service hours with one, having to coordinate your personal plans around that sharing. It’s difficult, to say the least. Which is why I moved so many times in less than a decade.
Tring to find a balance between my independence and stability for me and my daughter was like trying to steer a ship in a storm. I didn’t want to sacrifice my freedom, or the captaining my own ship. I also didn’t want to sacrifice my stability, or having only to navigate calm waters instead of a storm. Or vice versa, for that matter.
While I did find a job, get a degree, and accomplish many of my goals, I also went through numerous caregivers who weren’t reliable or didn’t stick around and had to move multiple times, dragging my young daughter from place to place with me, forcing her to change schools over and over.
One time, the caregiver who was living with me left to work an early shift at her other job while I was still sleeping. Live in caregivers have usually had to work other jobs to make ends meet because the state doesn’t allow a caregiver to work more than 40 hours a week because Medicaid doesn’t pay overtime. The one that was supposed to come work the next shift, to get me out of bed and ready for the day, never showed. I was lying in bed, panic mounting by the hour and then by the minute as no one showed, unable reach my phone, when finally, I heard the porch door slide open and a police officer walked into my bedroom. Apparently, my roommate had been trying to call me and when I never picked up, called the other caregiver who was supposed to have come in, who told her she was sick and had texted me to tell me she wouldn’t be coming in. My roommate couldn’t leave her other job, so she called the police to come rescue me. I had never felt so relieved and embarrassed at the same time.
This is just one of the many stories I have about the not so great, sometimes terrifying moments I’ve had trying to maintain my independence by relying on caregivers for my most basic needs. A lot of the time it was more subtle problems though, such as feeling like I had to work around my caregivers’ schedules, likes, and dislikes more than they had to work around mine. If I wanted them to take me to a night out at the bar where my then boyfriend DJ’d, for example, they had to be willing to drive a long way (he lived about an hour away from me for the majority of the relationship) and be out late before driving me home. Even though they worked for me, and I was supposed to be the one calling the shots, they could simply say that there were certain criteria of the job they weren’t willing to do, leaving me to either work around those conditions or try to find someone who would. Finding someone who is flexible enough to want to do all parts of what’s involved with assisting me, from personal care, to transportation to work and recreational activities, to helping pick my daughter up from school or take her to social outings, was damn near impossible. Control over my life, my freedom, was always just out of my grasp.
Much as I craved stability and to settle down in a comfortable, conventional, long-term relationship, I couldn’t compromise my freedom to stay with my then boyfriend though. He was so comfortable with relying on his mother and his family for his needs, but I was not willing to sacrifice my independence to live under his mother’s, or anyone’s rules in order to live with him. It was a dead end and I realized I would never have the life I’d struggled so long for with him.
My work and my education that I earned while with him had also given me a new passion in life. In my job, I learned a great deal about disability rights and how many disability activists who had come before me had paved the way for more inclusive policy for the disability community, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act. In my education, I pursued the macro track of Social Work, focusing on policy and program development, with a concentration in disability policy. I learned how much of the lack of control I had experienced in my life grew out of government policy and societal barriers. The years I had inadequate care; the pitifully low wages direct care workers are paid; the penalization of marriage for disabled people, the lack of affordable, accessible housing; It all came back to the marginalization of the disability community through social and political hurdles.
My current partner and I met on a dating site in 2018. We talked, via phone and the internet, for months prior to our first in-person date. We talked about everything. I told him about my insecurities, and he told me about his. Neither of us had a particularly easy life or pain-free past. When we talked though, we laughed much more than we cried. We were open and brutally honest about our faults and the mistakes we had both made before we met.
I was living with my best friend and caregiver at the time we had our first real date. This time, she was a caregiver first, before she became my best friend. Of all the caregivers I had ever had, she has been the most reliable, the most trustworthy, and the easiest to live with. I wasn’t unhappy or unfulfilled living with her as I had been in many of the previous attempts at the caregiver/roommate scenario. We would share our morning coffee together and chat about our lives, our relationships, me about my daughter and she about her two daughters. We were able to be friends and work together to both of our mutual benefit.
When I decided to move in with my current, it was different than other times I had decided to move in with someone I was romantically involved with. It was less about needing to get away from an uncomfortable situation where I didn’t feel like I was able to do what I wanted with my life or be my authentic self. I moved in with him because I loved spending every minute with him and because he supported everything I wanted to be and believed in me. Caring for me never seemed to scare him either. It was just a part of me. Ironically, he seemed to embrace my political activism and interest in disability rights issues more than my previous, disabled boyfriend did. He didn’t just support my views; he became actively engaged in fighting my fight right alongside of me. It became OUR fight. Together.
Since COVID-19 hit, things have been a little bit harder. My need for control over my life has made me less mentally and emotionally stable over the last few months in a time where everything seems completely out of control and disorienting. The environment, both physically and politically, is like a minefield that could be triggered at any moment. I find my old demons coming back to haunt me often. The paranoia and the fear of abandonment is like a sickness that is slowly eating away at my mind, like the neurological condition I have that atrophies my muscles.
I’ve lashed out, said things I don’t mean as preemptive strikes against actions that were never necessarily even coming. My daughter, my partner, and I are all dealing with our own demons, in fact. We’ve all been less stable than we’d typically be and haven’t been entirely able to keep ourselves from taking it out on each other at times. There is absolutely nothing about living during a pandemic under the most notoriously evil, dictator of a leader that brings out the best, most confident side of any of us.
When we had to take my daughter to get tested last Thursday because she was feeling sick, and then my partner and I both woke up with sore throats and tight chests, feeling like we were unable to fully breathe, I felt the old loss-of-control panic attack taking over. I began to frantically question everything I had done the last two weeks to evaluate whether any of us had put ourselves at unnecessary risk. As careful as we were, I was still able to find ways we could have been even more careful and felt both fear and guilt for it. Self-blame, my old mate, returned to me with open, suffocating arms.
In addition, the tension in our household has been rising. None of us are faultless. All of us have been stressed and have probably not dealt with it in the healthiest of ways. Yesterday, I was feeling like everything was slipping away from me. Like I wasn’t even aboard my ship anymore, just on a raft floating further and further away from it, surrounded by vast ocean on every side, losing my grip on everything that kept me safe and anchored to reality.
And then it was like something clicked. An epiphany of sorts.
My need for control was what was causing me to drift further and further away from happiness and contentment. It dawned on me – I cannot control other people’s thoughts or actions. I cannot make anyone else’s demons go away or make them make healthy choices for themselves. I cannot make anyone love me or want to stay with me. I can’t control the environment, or politics, or the people who refuse to wear masks, or the orange goblin in the White House any more than the millions of others who are screaming for justice and to be heard right now. What’s more, is it’s not my fault.
All I can do is trust and love my partner, trust and love my daughter, listen to them, and do my part to keep myself and others I care for safe from harm.
There’s a certain peace to acknowledging your inability to control everything around you. By not focusing on what I can’t control, I can focus much more on what I can: Taking care of me, finding my muse and expressing myself through my writing, and loving the people in my life who mean the most to me as hard as I possibly can while I’m still alive to do it.
Anything else, everything else, is not worth the tears or the worries that it comes with.
My daughter's test results came back today. It was negative.