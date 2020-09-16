Do y’all remember June 2019?
I know, it was so long ago and we were so young and hopeful. A time when we could hug complete strangers on the street without fear of dying. When we could eat out in restaurant and go to the movies.
Ah, what memories.
Back to the point: do you remember when Republican Senators in Oregon fled from their sworn duties to avoid a climate vote?
The Democrats, in 2019, held a supermajority in the Oregon State Senate, but needed the Republicans there to have a quorum to hold a vote on a bill dealing with cap and trade to reduce carbon emissions by 2050 to curb the speed of climate change.
Keep that in mind. It’ll be important later.
All the GOP Senators fled the state. The governor called out the State Police, but the senators had left the state, thus denying the Senate a quorum, and blocking the vote.
Fast forward to early 2020 and the GOP Senators are back at their jobs. The Dems are working with Senator Fred Girod to pass a similar bill to the one he blocked, seeking a bipartisan solution. He quit the project, accusing the Dems of making “fake concessions.”
That brings us to this week. On Monday, it was reported that Senator Girod’s home had burned to cinders in the wildfires that are sweeping the West Coast.
Wildfires caused by climate change.
Yeah, Karma is a petty bitch.
I think I love her.
As a reminder:
It has been 14 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 82 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.