Ghostface Returns…Again
The popular horror movie franchise SCREAM is returning yet again with a 5th installment. The news of the upcoming film comes almost ten years after the latest movie in the series, SCREAM 4 hit theatres back in 2011. As far back as a few years ago there was talk about another movie, but the chatter on that idea died down a bit and the hopes of another one seemed bleak. Turns out all hope wasn’t lost. It was announced recently that SCREAM 5 will in fact be happening. As a big fan of the franchise I couldn’t have been more excited to hear the news.
Part of the reason the SCREAM films are so successful is because they were directed by the legendary Master of Horror Wes Craven. Sadly, Craven died in 2015, and unfortunately, we won’t get to see him return to direct for a film series for which he was such an integral part of. SCREAM 5 will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet. Both directors have experience in the horror genre, having worked together on the film READY OR NOT (2019). I have no doubt Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet will do a fine job keeping Craven’s vision and the legacy of the film series intact.
The first four SCREAM movies starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, and it wouldn’t be a SCREAM movie without them. Luckily, all three have signed on to reprise their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Deputy Dewey Riley. Additional cast members include Marley Shelton, reprising her SCREAM 4 role of Deputy Judy Hicks, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, Mikey Madison and Jasmin Savoy Brown. No word on whether Hayden Panettierre will reprise her role of Kirby Reed. Fans speculate she survived SCREAM 4 because she never had an on-screen death scene. Panettierre gave a memorable performance in the previous movie and fans are hopeful that Kirby did in fact survive and will return for this one.
SCREAM 5 is expected for a January 2022 release.Contact the Feature Writers