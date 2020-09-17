Eugenics: The practice of advocacy of controlled selective breeding of human populations (as by sterilization) to improve the population’s genetic composition (Merriam-Webster)
This week a whistleblower complaint was filed by a nurse who was employed at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) facility run by the company ICDCin Georgia. She alleges that women being held at this facility are being subjected to hysterectomies in large numbers. Without consent, without medical reason, these women are having their reproductive organs removed. She states that “she talked to five different women at ICDC (Irwin County Detention Center) between October and December 2019 who had a hysterectomy done (p. 18).” She further stated that the women did not fully comprehend, or could not satisfactorily explain, why they had had these surgeries.
One woman was to have surgery to remove her left ovary due to a cyst. During the surgery, not fully under anesthetic, she heard the doctor say that he had removed the incorrect ovary. This necessitated a second operation removing the correct ovary, rendering her unable to have children and forcing her into premature menopause.
Apparently, one doctor in Georgia that is contracted by this facility is removing uteruses from detained immigrants at such a rate that the nurses at the facility are wondering why, saying that “When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp (p. 19).”
Are you shocked yet? This is mass sterilization on a level that we haven’t seen in this country since….checks notes…..2010.
What? Y’all thought that America did not engage in this kind of behavior? That we were some kind of shining city on the hill to show everyone how people should be treated with respect and agency?
Where do you think that Hitler got his ideas? From his own brain? Please. America gave him the blueprint for how he treated the Jews. Want more evidence? There’s a whole book and a whole body of history about this. (A good starter to dig into this is “Hitler’s American Model: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law,” by James Q. Whitman.)
Hell, California prisons were forcibly sterilizing women as late as 2010, with nearly 150 being sterilized without their consent between 2006 and 2010.
This has been a thing since America has been a place. It was codified into law in 1927 with the US Supreme Court deciding the case of Buck v. Bell, a win for the eugenics movement. The Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 to uphold the right of the state to forcibly sterilize a person based on criteria the state decided made someone unqualified for having children.
Criteria was often based upon which way the wind was blowing and which white folks were in power.
Some 70,000 Americans were sterilized during the 20th century. If you were deemed to be “mentally deficient,” or were blind, deaf or diseased, you could be forcibly sterilized.
Guess who was mostly targeted?
Minorities, the poor and women deemed “promiscuous,” were often targeted for forced sterilization.
At least we’re consistent in targeting the same communities when we do horrible things, right?
Did you learn about the Tuskegee Experiments in school? If not, you should read up on it. There’s even a movie about it.
What about the irradiation of black cancer patients? From 1960-1971, full body x-rays, a discredited treatment for these kinds of cancers, exposed black cancer patients to much higher levels of x-rays than was necessary. One-quarter of them died of radiation poisoning. The doctor that headed that one up was recently honored for “career achievements” from the Radiological Society of North America.
Excuse me while I puke.
I mean, do I even have to go into the fact that modern gynecology exists due to experiments that were conducted on slave women without their consent OR anesthesia. Why no anesthesia? Because doctors determined that Black people didn’t feel pain as acutely as white people, a belief that persists to this day. In a study done in 2014 it was found that Black patients being less likely to be given pain medication and, if they do receive it, they get it at lower doses/quantities.
Eugenics is a thing, no matter what it is called. Eugenics is practiced right here in the good ol’ USA.
In 2020, eugenics is being practiced on detained immigrants in concentration camps.
Call it what it is.
Eugenics and illegal human experimentation done in concentration camps with the full endorsement of the government.
Josef Mengele on line one, Fuhrer Trump.
This administration is criminal in its treatment of immigrants to this country. But please do not think for a moment that this kind of treatment is an anomaly in how we treat those that are “different” in the United States.
We have, since 1619, treated slaves, First Nations people, Black people, Latinx people, orphaned children, poor people, mentally ill people, deaf people, blind people, etc., poorly and as subjects to be tested upon.
This is how our country was built.
It is how our country will be destroyed.
If we cannot treat people with respect for their personhood, we have lost our way as a country and a people. If we continue to look at people as “others” or “them v. us” we have lost our way.
Things must change. Things must change now.
All direct quotes are from the whistleblower complaint that was filed with the Department of Homeland Security on 14 September 2020.