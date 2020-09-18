The Very Thought of You: Tony Bennett – Ringside Report Classic Song of the Day
September 18th, 2020 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@OB1_RNC @RobinEdgell1 You're welcome....
Gorgeous vocal! https://t.co/fgd5qezjvI @Holiday1326 @mayaj1973 @JanetGraceMusic @LarryDaniels4u @Sarahjstoll @stayceespeaks @CommuneArts @RobinEdgell1 @BethanyLArmstr1 @RickResisted @FaithCampbellJ1 @Persiflage77 @Earwig360 @AlexaNielsen6
#TonyBennett
#RingsideReport
@OB1_RNC @RobinEdgell1 Here you go... Make sure to subscribe as well...
https://t.co/c6s1SAR4Zs
@RickResisted @Jim9482 @LarryDaniels4u @RhymesRadical @Earwig360 @KuhelJr @BlueR00n @Holiday1326 @jcjax13 You're welcome shipmate....
@BadBradRSR @Jim9482 @LarryDaniels4u @RhymesRadical @Earwig360 @KuhelJr @BlueR00n @Holiday1326 @jcjax13 Thanks, Boss! ✊🏼