What the hell?
I just read that that lovely lady that called out Trump in the town hall the other day, Dr. Ellesia Blaque, an English professor at Kutztown University, was in that town hall because she was an “undecided voter.”
Exsqueeze me?
Undecided? How in the hell can you be undecided after everything that has happened in the last 3.5 years?
Like, I get the cult of Trump is strong. I get that.
But WTAF?
I am 47 years old. I have a Master’s Degree in social work, and a Bachelor’s in History, with a focus on American history.
Do you know the last time we were here? Where this country was so damn divided?
The Civil War.
The last time that this country pitted brother against brother in a fight to the death was the Civil War. Not even the Civil Rights Era had us this divided.
Here’s the saddest part: we ARE in a fight to the death.
A fight for democracy.
A fight for life.
A fight for rights.
A fight for everything that I, and every other military man and woman, have fought for since 1776.
If y’all don’t think that we aren’t in a fight for the actual country of the United States of America, where the hell have you been for the last 3.5 years?
Do y’all understand that we are on the brink of becoming a fascist state? Like fully a fascist dictatorship with Trump at the helm and his children his chosen successors?
Rumors are that Ivanka is the chosen successor.
Apparently, y’all don’t have any clue. How many folks have said that they’re going to vote for Trump because they’re a “single issue voter?”
Single issue what?
Single issue that you’re a racist?
Single issue that you’re a xenophobe?
Single issue that you’re a misogynist?
Single issue that you’re ok with a raping pedophile as your leader?
Guess it’s just too damn bad that Jeffrey Epstein is dead, right?
Or, maybe you’re a Progressive Bernie-Bro who is going to stand on your damn principles and vote for a third party?
Listen, no one thinks you’re as cool as you think you are. Please sit down and STFU.
If you do not understand that every vote for a third party or not voting at all is a vote for the fascist dictatorship of Trump, then you’re too dumb to even talk to.
Don’t vote or vote third party and I’ll tell you who you are: an illiterate idiot who has no clue about the wider working of the world who endorses a raping pedophile as your leader.
In other words, you’re a loser. Bigly.
Vote. We have to vote like our lives depend upon it.
I’ll be that the almost 200,000 Americans dead by a pandemic that this administration didn’t even try to control would agree.
Maybe even Herman Cain.
Your life, your grandmother’s life, your mother’s life, your children’s lives.
Every one of these lives depends upon your vote.
Ignore the polls. Ignore the talking heads. Ignore all of it.
You need only listen to Trump in his own words & his minions to understand how you should vote.
And if that vote is for anyone other than Biden, then you’re not listening well enough.
As a reminder:
It has been 16 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 84 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.Contact the Feature Writers