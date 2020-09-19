I never had the honor of meeting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But, as with every American alive today, through her work for equality in this country, our lives were shaped by her. There are many things I would not be able to do, services I would not have access to, if she had not fought so hard and believed so deeply that equality, for every man and woman, was enshrined in the Constitution.
You can read any number of obituaries that were published yesterday that will tell you about her amazing work as a litigator. Her supreme stature as a jurist.
She may have been tiny in physical height, just 5’1”, but she was huge in her spirit, her work ethic, and her utter respect for the Constitution of the United States.
In recent years, RBG has become a figure of resistance. In a country where things became increasingly chaotic in the last few years, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a comforting constant. We pledged to give her body parts and swore our protection to her with a spiritual fervency that is usually reserved for Betty White.
In the last year, RBG has come to represent something even further to all of us: the last barrier between the overreach at the hands of the current administration and our cherished democracy. She has carried the entire country on her diminutive shoulders, a collective responsibility carried with grace and strength by one woman. We prayed for her as we found she was back in the hospital and swore to wear masks and isolate during a pandemic to keep her safe.
RBG was our totem.
RBG was our role model.
RBG was our hope.
Her death yesterday at age 87 was the latest blow in a year that just does not seem to end.
As I type this, I am crying. Who isn’t?
I cry because the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg means that my world is just that little bit dimmer. I cry out of worry for my country. I cry with sorrow for her family.
I cry for all of us because we share that dimmer world. Because we all live in that shared country. Because we are all her family.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the very end. She fought through five bouts of cancer, persistent shingles, the loss of her beloved husband, and the erosion of the Constitution she loved so much.
But she fought to the end.
And she would want us to fight to the end. To continue to shine a light on the country that she loved, to stand for the truth. To fulfill the promise of the Constitution that she worked to uphold for the 27 years she sat on the Supreme Court.
She has passed her torch to us. She has shown, by her amazing life and through court opinions, how she would want us to carry on.
RBG has lit the way to fulfilling the promise of this country and the promises made in the Constitution.
Yesterday was the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. It is held that a person that dies on Rosh Hashanah is a person of great righteousness.
An apt description for such an amazing woman.
The Ringside Report family would like to express our condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family in this time of mourning. Know that we mourn with you and that she was loved around the world.
"Fight for the things you care about but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." ~ Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg