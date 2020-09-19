The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hi D, it’s me again, Donny. I am so mad, cause I just overheard some of the borons talking about my nasty niece again, you know the one I mean, Mary. Apparently she’s still doing interviews about her stupid book, and I heard that she did one a while ago with that guy Bad Rad or Brad, or something like that. That talk lasted for about two hours, and I had to listen to it, to see what bad stuff they were saying about me.
Of course, they were really mean to me, but what’s new, everyone is always mean to me. Tell me buddy, what have I ever done to people to make them treat me like that. After all, I am the best, the smartest, the most handsome, you name it, and I am the most best person you could ask for, seriously.
They are just so jealous of me, especially her, because she knows how much my parents loved me more than any of the others. They are mad cause they think that I was wrong for getting more than them, but why shouldn’t I? It was easty to see that my dad liked me the best, he was happy with how I behaved, and wanted me to be even more like that.
It’s crazy, just because she went to school, she thinks she knows all about me, and now is telling all the family secrets, she is just so jealous, because she will never be like me; and you know that is the biggest wish for anyone who is smart, and likes me, to be just like me.
Not that anyone could be just like me, cause I am one of a kind, definitely, right? I have always been the biggest success in my family, and no one will ever do all the things I have done. The reason is that none of them are just like me, so smart and everything, as if that could ever happen.
No one could run the businesses or the country like I have, and I would like to see them try. Well, anyway, I just wish she would go away and stop talking about me, at least for the next couple of months, until I win again. If people listen to her, then they might not vote for me, and that can’t happen.
Also, that guy, Bad Rad or Brad, whatever, he is no mean and nasty to me, I looked at some of his tweets after I heard about this, and he is always calling me names like Diaper J. Trump or Bunker J. Trump, or something like that. Why would he say such mean things, he must be jealous of me, because he wasn’t lucky enough to have his dad make sure that he didn’t have to serve, or something like that, not that is why I didn’t, of course, I had medical issues, you know, that stopped me from going into the service, you know, that’s what I was told by my dad, so it must have been true, because it’s not like my dad would not be truthful with me.
He was such a good role model, and I am always trying to do things like he would have wanted me to do. He always said how good I was, and wanted me to try and do even better than him.
Anyway, who does this guy Rad, Brad, whatever, think he is? He must be upset that he can’t be president like me; but that’s too bad, he should be nicer to me, and apologize for all the mean things over the past few months, doesn’t he know just how hard it is to be me, and deal with all of the nasty boring people, especially with all this stupid Covid stuff, and how they are always going on about it, and how bad I have handled it.
I couldn’t believe what those two meanies said about me, especially the stuff they said during that two hours, one thing was that they called me a morbidly obese racist, homophobic, and xenophobic man.
That was only one of the mean things they said about me, can you believe. They were so nasty, and they were saying all of these awful things during that interview, more like a chance to bash me. I have to look at it this way, they are like this, because everyone is just so jealous of me, and how good I am at everything. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to be just like me, after all, like that song I told you that was probably written about me, I am so absolutely perfect in every way.
Anyway, I know just how good I am, so I am going to ignore that nasty niece girl, and that Bad Rad guy as well, cause I know that they are just jealous of me, because they can’t be as good as me, like as if, no one can be. So there.
Well, I gotta go for now, if I don’t go back soon, they will come looking for me, and I don’t want them to know that I was looking at this stuff, cause then they will know that I was listening in on them.
Bye for now, love you.
