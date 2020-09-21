The 41st Annual Emmy Awards aired on September 20, 2020. This year’s Emmys was very different from what we are used to seeing as the awards show was almost completely virtual, with the exception of host Jimmy Kimmel, who was live on stage and joined by a few special guests making appearances while social distancing. Regardless of the format the Emmys was filled with memorable and history-making moments.
Some of the history-making moments happened in the Comedy Series category. And it all has to do with a show called Schitts Creek, one of my favorite TV series of all-time. A few years back I wrote about Schitts Creek, expressing my interest in the show and how much I enjoyed the amazingly talented cast of off-beat characters, the incredible writing and the hilarious situations these characters are put in. Schitts Creek is about the wealthy Rose family, who lose everything and are forced to leave their pampered lives and live in a small, shanty town, and try to adjust to their new lifestyle, whether they want to or not. Schitts Creek was the little show that could and during its six-season run it has touched upon many important social issues we face today, such as love, acceptance and inclusivity, to name a few. The show has gained a huge following of loyal fans who fell in love with these characters right from the start.
Schitts Creek became the first TV show- comedy or drama- to sweep all the major categories. It won a total of 9 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series-Catherine O'Hara, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series-Eugene Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series-Dan Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series-Annie Murphy, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes and Outstanding Casting. Fans of the show couldn't be more thrilled with the victories, as they were all long overdue. The series and its stars have been nominated in the past but have never won, making this year's wins all that more special, especially since the series came to an end earlier this year.