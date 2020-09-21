I woke up this morning feeling surprisingly good. Did a little laundry, cleaned out litter boxes, read a book, listened to some music. You know, a good morning.
Then I opened Twitter.
I find that I am delaying this as long as I can these days and I almost, almost, made it to noon today before opening Twitter to the new fresh hell that Trump & Co. have thrust upon us.
This weekend it was dancing on the grave of RBG.
Today anarchist jurisdictions.
Seriously?
I mean, listen, we know that Trump is all “law and order for everyone (unless it you’re speaking about me and mine)!” He has been screaming for months that Portland and Seattle and New York City need to stop allowing protests.
You know which ones I am speaking of right? The protests protected by THE FREAKING CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES.
Yeah, those.
He has sent in Homeland Security and Border Patrol and un-tagged, unidentified jack-booted thugs to stop Citizens of the United States from their practicing their Constitutionally protected freedoms.
Because that is how a fascist state rolls, don’t you know?
Let’s get real here – Trump is a wanna-be fascist dictator and he is being aided in that by his goons and minions: McConnell, Barr, Graham, Collins, Kavanaugh, every single judge he has had appointed in the past 3.5 years, etc.
He knows exactly what he is doing. He has known since the beginning what he wants, what he wants to do.
And Anarchist Jurisdictions are the newest salvo in this attack on American freedom.
With this designation, the Federal Government can refuse to send federal funds to cities designated as such. The first three on the list? Portland, Seattle, and New York City.
Man, he really hates all those places, doesn’t he? With all that space they are taking up in his mind it is a wonder he can screw up anything else in this country.
I just can’t with this orange fool anymore.
We MUST vote him out of office on 3 November. Or we are all going to wake up to a designation of “Anarchist Jurisdiction” being slapped on our cities and states.
It is a slippery slope, folks. And we are already headed downhill toward fascism at an alarmingly high rate.
The only thing standing between a fully fascist America is you and me, my friend. Let’s vote on November 3, 2020.
Let’s work together to remove Trump from office.
Let’s work together to remove every single one of his minions.
Tuesday’s Traitor Clue
Tomorrow is Tuesday! So, here’s your clue for who our traitor will be:
This Traitor served in the United States Air Force as a JAG officer and was a professor at one of their professional colleges while never showing up to teach a single student. They have been a Representative and a Senator from one of the “great” states of the Confederacy.
As a reminder:
It has been 19 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
