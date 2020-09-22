Every Tuesday until the election, I am going to be focusing on GOP Senators that are up for re-election in Swing States and their opponents. Because these Senators have proven, through their inaction and silence, to be no friend to the people of the United States.
Oh, Lady G. Where do we start with you?
Lindsey Graham has been the GOP Senator for South Carolina since 2003. An Air Force Veteran, he served on active duty from 1982-1988, moved to the Air National Guard for a few years, retiring from the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in 2015 with the rank of Colonel.
He spent some time in Iraq in 2007 for approximately four weeks. His last assignment in the military was as a senior instructor at the Judge Advocate General’s school.
He never taught a single class.
In 1992, Graham was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives and served a single two-year term, from 1993-1995. In 1995, he was voted into the US House of Representatives, replacing Democrat Butler Derrick after his retirement. Graham had the support of Senator Strom Thurmond, a man who ran for President in 1948 as a Dixiecrat supporting segregation.
Strom won 2.4% of the electoral vote and 39 electoral votes, if anyone was wondering just how racist our country was in 1948.
Not much has changed, has it?
Focus, Robin.
Graham has a career percentage of voting with Trump of 87.2%. I thought it would be higher than that, honestly, him being a sycophanty sycophant and all.
We all know how horrible Lindsay Graham is, right? I mean, he’s awful and needs to be retired by the vote of the people.
Some of y’all may be thinking that I decided to do Lady G this week due to his recent comments about pushing a vote to fill the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That’s just solidified the decision, truth be told. It was a toss up between Lady G and Susan Collins. The comments about RBG tilted to Graham.
Another reason? I just don’t like him. I mean, I don’t dislike him as much as I dislike Moscow Mitch, but it’s a close race. Like really close. My list of people in this administration that I really dislike would look like this:
TrumpMcConnellGrahamBarrMcSallyDeVosKellyAnneConwayMcEnanyand
everyotherpersonthatsupportsthisadministrationinanyway
So, we all hate Lady G. He’s horrible. He’s awful. He’s the biggest hypocritical loser that South Carolina has ever created.
That’s saying something considering that the Civil War started there.
The third reason I’m doing Lapdog Lindsay this week? Because he and Jaime Harrison are currently tied in the polls according to FiveThirtyEight. That’s the closest that anyone has come to beating Lady G since the last time he went to the dungeon and paid for it.
So, let’s talk about Jaime Harrison. I mean, if you already know that you’re going to vote for Jaime Harrison because you live in South Carolina and you’re ready for a change, you can save some time and stop reading here.
For those of us that are a little more interested in Jaime as a person – because he appreciates that, you know – you should know that he is currently an associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He was born and raised in Orangeburg, South Carolina by his single mother and his grandparents. He received a scholarship to Yale University where he majored in political science, graduating in 1998.The year after his graduation, he worked as a teacher at his former high school and then, in 1999, he was appointed as the COO of College Summit, a non-profit that assists low-income youth in finding a path to college and a career. He earned his legal degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2004.
He has worked for Representatives in the US House of Representatives, he’s worked as a lobbyist for the Podesta Group, and has been very involved in the Democratic Party. He is the first African American to serve as the chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party.
Harrison has called for the expansion of Medicaid, expanded coronavirus relief and he supports the legalization of pot.
He’s got my vote!
I actually did some digging to find out where he stands on a number of issues, and I suggest you do the same. And maybe slide him a couple of dollars for his campaign.
You can find out more about Jamie Harrison by clicking HERE.
Sen. Lindsay Graham has proven to me, through his voting record, his words and his actions, that he is aligned with the current President. Which means that he does not stand for me in any of my identities. His voting record bears this out.
The choice is yours. Choose wisely.
As a reminder:
It has been 20 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 88 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.Contact the Feature Writers