The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey DD, it’s me again. God, I am so fed up, that meanie guy in NYC, you know the stupid DA, he is still trying to get my tax records, and anything else he can, I think. You know that’s true, he really has it in for me. He is trying to say that because of the information that has come out thanks to the fake news, that means that the stuff they put in that subpoena thing, that those reports mean it’s true. It’s so not, at least, I will never admit it. Why should I make it any easier, you know, right that they want to charge me and possibly even send me to prison. I so can’t deal with that, can you imagine me being locked up with all those low class crooks, like I have anything in common with them, and having to live in one of those tiny small cells, yuck.
Anyway, I’m really special, and I can do whatever I want, and I don’t have to deal with anything bad coming from my actions, what was that word, oh I know, I don’t have to put up with any consequences, I never have and never should. That’s what I have always been told, and I know that’s true; after all, I am the smartest, nicest, best person ever. Anyway I am the president, and they can’t do anything to me while I am, so I have to make sure that I can stay here in this big building. Thanks to my followers, I don’t have anything to worry about, because they love me so much, and will do whatever is needed to make sure I win and stay the president.
That DA guy might not realize it, but I’m the real Teflon Donny, nothing sticks to me, I can do whatever I want, and I never have to worry about anything bad coming back at me. Look what happened when that stupid tape came out with that guy on that entertainment news show, everyone said that I would never win after that. Guess what, I won so there, that’s proof that I can do anything and still get what I want. I love being me, and everyone else wants to be me as well, if they’re smart, not that any of them can be as smart or as good as me, right, buddy?
Well, talk to you later, I got to go back to Borezonia land, if I didn’t need to keep this stupid job to stay safe, and stay like Teflon, I would so be out of here, and having some fun for a change, you know what I mean, wink wink nudge nudge.
Bye for now, lovies.
Donny (Teflon Donny) J. TrumpContact the Feature Writers