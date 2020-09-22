Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are running against Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the election to select the next President and Vice President of the United States of America on November 3rd, 2020.
The purpose of this article is to give readers a view into Joe and his proposed ideas for American leadership going forward if he is elected.
Joe Biden was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania and New Castle County, Delaware.
He studied at the University of Delaware before receiving his law degree from Syracuse University. you became a lawyer in 1969 and was elected to the New Castle County Council in 1970. He was elected to the US Senate from Delaware in 1972, becoming the sixth youngest senator in American history. Joe served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and the Senate Judiciary Committee. Biden was reelected six times to the US Senate and was the fourth-most senior senator when he resigned after winning the vice presidency alongside Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. Soon after the 2008 election, Biden was appointed chairman of president elect Obama’s transition team.
In late April 2009, Biden’s off message response to a question during the beginning of the swine flu outbreak (that he would advise family members against traveling on airplanes or subways) was met with a swift reaction by the White House. Does that sound like something that we are experiencing right now, ladies and gentlemen? Joe had probably gotten information from Dr. Fauci and other scientists at the time. Swine flu is an airborne virus, just like Covid-19. Joe Biden was absolutely on point in 2009.
Biden’s Violence Against Women Act was reauthorized again in 2013. The act lead to related developments, such as the White House council on Women and Girls, which began in the first term, as well as the White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault, which began in January 2014 with Biden and Valerie Jarrett as co-chairs. Regarding sexual assault, Joe gave the following statement in a speech at the University of New Hampshire, “No means no, if you are drunk or you’re sober. No means no if you’re in bed, in a dorm or on the street. No means no even if you said yes at first and you changed your mind. No means no.” The current Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, has not lifted a finger to protect students on campus from sexual assault. Joe could educate her, to be sure.
On May 30th, 2015, Biden’s son Beau Biden died at age 46, after having battled brain cancer for several years. Joe quietly reduced his public schedule to spend more time with Beau. In 2018, John McCain died of the same brain cancer as Biden’s son, Beau. In Biden’s eulogy for John McCain he spoke the words, “My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democrat and I loved John McCain.”
I strongly recommend everyone who is able to vote this year, to check out joebiden.com. Click on the menu tab, and hit the button marked ”Joe’s vision.” Let’s go through some of the key elements of Joe’s campaign:
The Biden plan to combat coronavirus and prepare for future global health threats.
A decisive public health response that ensures the wide availability of free testing; the elimination of all cost barriers to preventative care and treatment for covid-19; the development of a vaccine; and the full deployment and operation of necessary supplies, personnel, and facilities. Is the Trump Administration providing this kind of response right now? Hardly. It appears they have given up a solid response to the pandemic.
The decisive economic response needed starts with emergency paid leave for all those affected by the outbreak and gives all necessary help to workers, families, and small businesses that are hard hit by this crisis. Make no mistake: this will require an immediate set of ambitious and progressive economic measures, and further decisive action to address the larger macro-economic shock from this outbreak. Is Mitch McConnell aggressively seeking a stimulus package to help America during this crisis right now? The Senate just came back from a vacation for about 25 days. No rush, America. You can wait.
The Biden Agenda for Women.
Improve economic security: Biden will start by fighting for equal pay, investing in women-owned small businesses, expanding access to education and training, and strengthening pay and benefits in careers disproportionately filled by women.
Expand access to healthcare and tackle health and equities: Buying will expand access to high quality, affordable health care for all women.
Help women navigate work and families: Biden will expand access to affordable child care and care for older Americans and people with disabilities, and provide paid leave and other important workplace benefits and protections.
End violence against women: Biden will work to end violence against women, continuing his leadership on this issue since authoring the Violence Against Women Act in 1994. America, is the Trump Administration addressing women’s issues currently? Child care? Health care? Trump proposed a cut to Social Security Disability in his 2021 budget. Congress didn’t go for it, but will he try it again? Joe won’t.
Lift every voice: The Biden plan for Black America.
Advance the economic mobility of African Americans and close the racial wealth and income gaps. Expand access to high quality education and tackle racial inequity in our education system. Make far-reaching investments and ending health disparities by race. Strengthen America’s commitment to Justice. Make the right to vote and the right to equal protection real for African Americans. Address environmental justice.
Is the current Administration tackling these issues for African Americans? Ladies and gentlemen, it is sad to report that racism is alive and well in the United States of America. Reform begins at the top. To say that Donald Trump cares about Black America is ludicrous. Barack Obama’s endorsement of Joe in this campaign is all you need to know on this topic.
Build back better: Joe Biden’s job and economic recovery plan for working families.
As President, Biden will mobilize American manufacturing and innovation to ensure that the future is made in America, and in all of America. We’ve seen the importance of bringing home critical supply chains so that we aren’t dependent on other countries in future crises. But Biden believes we can’t stop there – he is releasing a plan today to build a strong industrial base and small business-led supply chains to retain and create millions of good paying union jobs in manufacturing and technology across the country.
Mobilize American ingenuity to build a modern infrastructure and an equitable, clean energy future: We’ve seen the need for a more resilient economy for the long term, and that means investing in a modern, sustainable infrastructure and sustainable engines of growth-from roads and bridges, to energy grids and schools, to universal broadband. Biden will soon release updated proposals to meet the climate crisis, build a clean energy economy, address environmental justice, and create millions of good paying Union jobs.
Mobilize American talent and heart to build a 21st century caregiving and education workforce which will help ease the burden of care for working parents, especially women: We’ve seen in this pandemic the immense burdens working parents, especially women, carry in juggling their jobs and their caregiving responsibilities. We’ve learned anew how hard this work is, and how underappreciated those who do it are. Joe Biden will soon announce a plan to make it far easier to afford child care and to ensure aging relatives and people with disabilities have better access to home and community-based care; to elevate the pay, benefits, and professional opportunities for caregivers and educators; to create millions of good paying new jobs in these areas with a choice to join a union; and to free up millions of people to join the labor force and grow a stronger economy in return.
Clean Energy? Higher paying jobs that help the planet? Childcare for working families? Education? The Trump vision doesn’t include THAT stuff. Four more years of backwards thinking? Biden leads with empathy and a trust in science.
Did you see the clip of Joe talking to Brayden about stuttering when they first met? He said, “Don’t let it define you. You are smart as hell, now, you really are. You can do this.” Joe got his phone number and said there were 25 other stutterers he called to work with regularly. Brayden went on to make his voice heard, endorsing Joe Biden on national television at the Democratic National Convention. I choked up watching it. The moment was magic.
This is just part of the leadership ideas being put forth by the Biden/Harris team. They certainly speak to a vision of America that is much better and all-inclusive than what we are currently experiencing. Again, check out JoeBiden.com for the complete vision. It is huge! Your voice is equal with everyone during an election. Vote! Vote for change! Go Blue!Contact the Feature Writers