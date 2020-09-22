By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
Don’t get me wrong. I get feeling sick and tired of the status quo. I know how much it sucks to feel like those in power ignore the reality of ordinary Americans like you and me. I’m enraged at the way unfettered capitalism has left the majority of us to scrounge, barely surviving from paycheck to paycheck, while a few hoard more wealth than hundreds of millions of the rest of us combined, all while they denounce climate change and promote further polluting the planet to pad their pocketbooks even more. I have no love whatsoever for corporatism. I don’t even take issue with people who call themselves socialists. What I take issue with is threats (and that word choice is intentional) to not vote this election, or to vote third party.
I’m talking about individuals like political activist and co-founder of the Movement for a People’s Party, Ryan Knight, as well as many others who signal their democratic socialism by using the rose emoji in their Twitter profile. A little over a week ago, Knight tweeted in a thread that he regretted his vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but would not regret a vote for Joe Biden, because he would not be voting for Biden. The tweets, and actress Susan Sarandon’s follow-up support for them, received huge backlash from Democrats and Resisters. Since then, Knight, Sarandon, and other “roses” have responded to the backlash and other pressures to “vote blue to save our democracy” by condemning it as “voter shaming.”
“Voter shaming is antidemocratic. Everyone has a right to vote their own conscience. This idea that somehow voters are to blame for a candidate failing to win enough votes is a scapegoating tactic by the establishment to retain their power without offering policy concessions” Ryan Knight tweeted today.
Here’s the thing though. Remember way back to Super Tuesday when the country was smoldering from the last three years of Trumpism, but had not yet caught completely fucking on fire? I actually voted for Sanders. Yep. I’m not only admitting it, I admit to being damn proud of it at the time.
You see, I still believe, fundamentally, in what Sanders preaches. Universal healthcare, a living wage, Wall Street reform, a Green New Deal, and a wealth tax. I believe that many of our country’s most prominent problems are rooted in classism and the economic oppression of the majority for the benefit of a few. How many societal issues are linked to poverty? Just about all of them have a strong correlation, at the very least. It’s not at all surprising to me that there are now millions of democratic socialists who have given up on our two-party system that, let’s face it, has been made deeply disreputable by the corporate interests and influence on both sides. We do need another option. Eventually.
But as idyllic as this utopian, progressive alternative to our current reality sounds, the people of our country have proven that they’re not ready for it, or don’t want it just yet. Otherwise, Bernie, or maybe Knight’s pick, Warren, would have actually lasted in the race. After Bernie lost to Biden in the primaries though, I sucked up my disappointment, and like a big girl, moved on. My frustration with Knight and the roses, therefore, is not coming from a place of fundamental difference of political opinion, but from a place of fundamental difference of opinion on what it means to be a shitty loser.
A couple weeks ago when I was talking to my mom, she said she didn’t think it mattered that “socialist democracy” the way that Sander’s describes it is nothing like the “pure socialism” or “communism” that so many people in the U.S. who lived through the Cold War fear. Misunderstanding or not, they would never warm up to the idea of anything they thought remotely resembled it. Moreover, even if Sanders were to get elected president someday, the odds of his being able to push through Congress even a fraction of what he proposes is quite low. Just look at how much Obamacare was sabotaged by the GOP.
I think there’s also more to the level of stubbornness, a kind of cut off the nose to spite the face attitude, of those who threaten to sit out the vote, or vote third party, than just their conscience telling them to. I was reading an article today on the Genetic Literacy Project (geneticliteracyproject.org) “How the Food Justice Movement Reinforces Inequality While Doing Nothing to Improve Health Outcomes” and I was struck by how many points that I was previously convinced were facts, because they are widely accepted among the educated elite, were actually not based in scientific evidence and upon further examination, proved to be harmful reinforcements of stereotypes about race and class differences. Though very loosely related to what I’m writing about here, my point is that it just seems ever-more apparent that those who consider themselves the biggest “do-gooders,” who yell the loudest about “the establishment” and their “right to vote their conscience” seem remarkably comfortable with the potentially horrific consequences of their actions. They believe, because they think they are better-educated and more woke than the average “establishment Democrat,” that they are justified in making such irresponsible decisions. They think by doing so, they are fighting some righteous battle that they are the brave heroes of, when really they just probably have enough money, or enough privilege, or are young enough that their survival is not as hinged on who is in office the next four years as it is for people like me and so many of us. I think that a lot of people who have not lived lives of privilege do not readily accept such progressive ideals because they’ve learned that you hardly ever get your way just because you think a certain way suits you better. You have to also give “the other side,” something they want, to get what you want. And while some more militant progressives may see that as weakness, perhaps that’s because, in their personal lives, they aren’t used to not having the power to call all the shots.
I’m not even going to try to sell you on Biden because I don’t think anyone is fooled enough to think he’s some kind of saint or something. He’s very far from perfect and so is the DNC, but to pretend that there is no distinction between the slippery slope into fascism we’re undergoing right now under Trumpism and a not-as-progressive-as-Liz-or-Bernie Biden, is delusional and frankly, reprehensible. I don’t even like the use of the “lesser of two evils” figure of speech in this context because the word “evil” has a very strong connotation and is a thousand times more applicable to, say, lying about a deadly pandemic and allowing hundreds of thousands to die unnecessarily; or putting children in cages and forcibly, surgically sterilizing women.
And even though some of Biden’s policy proposals are not nearly as robust as ones we saw under other candidates, at least he’s not trying to actively murder people and label Americans exhibiting their 1st Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and protest as domestic terrorists to charge them with sedition.
As a disabled woman, I was actually impressed with some of the proposals Biden has for the disability community, including “Making HCBS Spousal Impoverishment Protections permanent” which would allow someone like me to finally be able to get legally married without being penalized by losing the Medicaid-funded services I need to survive. My point is, Biden’s plans might not be Medicare for All, but it’s way better than Trump’s plans to cut Social Security Disability and SSI for the disabled. One is a step up, the other is a life-threatening cut that the disability community simply cannot afford.
I sincerely hope that by the time my daughter, who is almost 18, reaches my age, there will be a People’s Party, and the ideas that young, independent, and progressive voters, like Ryan Knight, embrace will become what the majority embraces. Until that time, however, and especially this election, I’m going to vote like the lives of those most vulnerable depend on it, because they do, and I will shame the hell out of anyone who says they aren’t going to do the same.
Sorry, Ryan Knight, but the example you're setting right now is shit. You can try to blame the candidate for not enticing enough progressive-minded people to vote for them, but it's you, a major influencer, who has advertised that you won't be voting for Biden because your conscience won't allow you to. Your conscience? You have one of those? I hope most roses will have the good conscience to save their fight for democratic socialism and vote against fascism November 3rd.